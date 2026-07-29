Review: SHREK THE MUSICAL at Arts & Science Center For Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff

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The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas continues to prove that it is one of Arkansas' most vibrant artistic destinations with its delightful production of Shrek the Musical, running through Sunday, August 2. Directed by Bethany Gere, with Music Director La'Leata May, Choreographer Grace McKissic, and Stage Manager Emily Jackson, this beloved family musical is packed with laughter and a powerful message about accepting yourself and others just as they are.

I have become such a fan of Bethany Gere. Every time I visit ARTx3, I leave smiling because of the positive, encouraging atmosphere she helps create. She is one of those directors who genuinely loves people, and that warmth shines through in every production. Her passion for theatre is matched only by her dedication to the entire arts community. Alongside an outstanding team of artists, educators, and volunteers, Bethany has helped make the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas one of Arkansas' true artistic gems. It is far more than a theatre—it is a thriving creative hub where visual art, music, and live performance come together to enrich the Pine Bluff community. Every visit reminds me why the arts matter and why ARTx3 continues to be such a special place.

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks animated film, Shrek the Musical follows the lovable green ogre whose peaceful life in his swamp is interrupted when a collection of fairy tale creatures is banished there by the villainous Lord Farquaad. Determined to reclaim his solitude, Shrek reluctantly agrees to rescue Princess Fiona in exchange for getting his swamp back. Along the way, he forms an unlikely friendship with the endlessly talkative Donkey and discovers that true beauty comes from embracing who you are.

Though I know Shrek the Musical is ultimately about Shrek winning the girl, I've always felt it is just as much a buddy musical. At the heart of this production is the wonderful friendship between Raymond Wallace as Shrek and KC Rowland as Donkey. Their chemistry is undeniable from the moment they meet, making it easy to believe these two unlikely companions would eventually become best friends. Wallace captures Shrek's rough-around-the-edges personality while allowing audiences to see the kind heart hidden beneath the grumpy exterior. KC Rowland is an absolute delight as Donkey, bringing boundless energy, hilarious comedic timing, and enough nonstop chatter to make everyone in the audience smile. Together, they create some of the production's biggest laughs, but it's the sincerity of their friendship that truly anchors the show. Their journey reminds us that sometimes the greatest fairy tale isn't about finding true love—it's about finding a true friend.

One of the most exciting aspects of this production is seeing several new faces take the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater stage in leading roles. It's always exciting when a theatre welcomes fresh talent, and these performers make the most of their opportunities.

Patrick DePriest makes his triumphant return to the stage after a 30-year hiatus while serving in the United States Army—thank you for your service!—and what a comeback it is. As the hilariously over-the-top Lord Farquaad, DePriest commits wholeheartedly to the role's outrageous comedy. He had me laughing every time he stepped onstage. I absolutely love it when someone with this kind of talent returns to the theatre to help bring these wonderful stories to life. Here's hoping this is just the beginning of a new chapter on stage for him.

Making her ARTx3 debut, Karis Files is delightful as Princess Fiona. She perfectly captures Fiona's feisty personality while embracing all of the character's quirky charm. Whether she's exchanging playful banter with Shrek or revealing Fiona's more vulnerable side, Files brings amiability and authenticity to the role. Her chemistry with Raymond Wallace develops naturally throughout the show, making their fairy tale romance endearing.

One of my favorite musical moments was "I Know It's Today," thanks to the wonderful trio of Fionas. Karis Files, Sawyer Terry as Young Fiona, and Violet Myers as Teen Fiona were a perfect trio, seamlessly portraying the princess at different stages of her life. Their harmonies blended beautifully, and each actress brought her own personality to the role while maintaining a consistent portrayal of Fiona. From youthful optimism to teenage frustration and finally to the mature, hopeful princess, the three worked together effortlessly to showcase Fiona's story.

LaTosha Meadows is sensational as Dragon, bringing a commanding stage presence and powerhouse vocals to one of the show's most memorable characters. Her performance is both fierce and fun, making Dragon far more than just a mythical creature. She lights up the stage whenever she appears and adds another layer of excitement to the production.

Now, I honestly try not to spoil special pieces of the shows, but I have to talk about that incredible dragon head. Wow! The amount of detail that went into its design is absolutely stunning. From its vibrant scales and bold colors to its fierce expression, it immediately commands your attention every time it appears. It's one of those theatrical creations that makes you wonder, "How did they make that?" The craftsmanship is outstanding and adds an extra layer of magic to the production. It became one of my favorite visual elements of the evening and is a perfect example of the creativity on display throughout this production.

Brandt Lunsford is a scene-stealer as Pinocchio. One of the character's most recognizable traits is his distinctive accent, and Lunsford absolutely nails it. He captures the iconic voice perfectly while embracing Pinocchio's mischievous charm and comedic personality. It was clear the audience enjoyed every minute he was onstage.

Allison Carraway is equally entertaining in her dual roles as Gingy and the Sugar Plum Fairy. As the sassy Gingerbread Man, she delivers plenty of laughs during her duo scene with Lord Farquaad (Do you know the muffin man?). Then, she seamlessly transforms into the elegant Sugar Plum Fairy, proving her versatility as a performer. It's always fun watching actors take on multiple roles, and Carraway makes each character feel completely unique while adding even more personality to this colorful fairy tale world.

No production of Shrek the Musical would be complete without its wonderfully quirky Fairy Tale Creatures, and this ensemble is an absolute blast to watch. They fill the stage with energy and personality every time they appear. Some of my favorite musical moments of the evening belonged to them. "Story of My Life" is always one of my favorite songs in the show, and this cast performs it with terrific comedic flair while giving each fairy tale character an opportunity to shine. Later, "Freak Flag" becomes one of the production's biggest highlights. Bursting with confidence and infectious energy, it perfectly captures the soul of the musical's message that our differences should be celebrated, not hidden. It was impossible not to sing just as loudly from the audience during this uplifting ensemble number.

Another musical highlight for me is "What's Up Duloc." It's one of those songs that never fails to make me laugh, and this cast absolutely leans into its wonderfully over-the-top humor. The backup Duloc dancers were terrific! They performed Grace McKissic's crisp, synchronized choreography with infectious enthusiasm and unwavering commitment to the absurdity of Duloc. Their exaggerated smiles and super fun interactions with Lord Farquaad made the number one of the funniest moments in the show. I loved it!

The colorful costumes, imaginative makeup, creative scenic elements, and lively ensemble transport audiences into the whimsical worlds of Shrek's swamp, Duloc, and beyond. Every department works together to create an experience that is visually exciting and fun for audiences of all ages. Bring the whole family! They will love it! For more information and tickets, visit their website at www.ARTx3.org

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