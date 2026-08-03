Review: 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL at Red Curtain Theatre in Conway

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Even though I love me some Dolly Parton, I have never seen 9 to 5 the movie. I know—that probably shocks a lot of people! Somehow, one of Dolly's most iconic films has slipped through the cracks for me. I have, however, seen the musical before, so I was excited to experience Red Curtain Theatre's take on this hilarious show. Running through August 9 in Conway, this production had me laughing so hard that tears were streaming down my face, cheering for Violet, Judy, and Doralee like they were my best friends, and humming Dolly's unforgettable songs all the way home. Directed by Dana Kordsmeier, with Chris Turner as Music Director and Junia Smith as Choreographer, this cast doesn't just perform 9 to 5—they absolutely knock it out of the park.

Based on the beloved 1980 film starring Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin, 9 to 5 follows three very different office workers—Violet Newstead, Judy Bernly, and Doralee Rhodes—who are pushed to the breaking point by their pompous, sexist boss, Franklin Hart Jr. After an outrageous turn of events, the women discover they may be exactly what the company needs. Along the way, the musical delivers nonstop laughs while celebrating friendship, equality, confidence, and standing up for what's right.

One of the production's greatest strengths is its remarkable trio of leading ladies. The vocals of Liz Mathis, Karlee Lipton, and Micayla Miller are simply phenomenal. I've known for quite some time that Conway has some amazing theatrical talent, but these three women could rival anyone performing these roles anywhere. Their voices soar individually, but when they come together in harmony, it's pure musical theatre magic.

Liz Mathis is outstanding as Violet Newstead, the capable office manager who has spent years being overlooked despite being the most qualified person in the building. Mathis commands the stage with confidence, razor-sharp wit, and genuine warmth. She beautifully captures Violet's intelligence and determination while delivering powerhouse vocals that anchor many of the show's biggest musical moments.

Karlee Lipton is wonderfully endearing as Judy Bernly, the timid newcomer whose confidence steadily blossoms throughout the show. Lipton gives Judy an authentic vulnerability that makes her transformation incredibly rewarding to watch. Her vocal performance is equally impressive, bringing both emotional depth and strength to Judy's journey of self-discovery.

As Doralee Rhodes, Micayla Miller is an absolute delight. Originally from Kansas City, Kansas, Miller makes her Arkansas stage debut in this production, and she certainly makes a memorable first impression. She perfectly captures Doralee's sweetness, confidence, and humor without trying to imitate Dolly Parton, allowing the character to feel fresh while honoring what audiences love about her. Miller has a radiant stage presence that immediately draws your attention, and her powerful vocals make every solo a highlight of the evening. If this performance is any indication, Arkansas theatre audiences will be hoping this isn't the last time they see her on a local stage. Together, Miller, Mathis, and Lipton create the kind of chemistry that makes you believe these women would do anything for one another, and that friendship becomes the emotional heartbeat of the entire production.

One of the biggest reasons the comedy works so well is Perry Morriss as the pompous, egotistical Franklin Hart Jr. Morriss doesn't just play the villain, he fully embraces every ounce of Hart's smug arrogance, clueless sexism, and inflated ego. He's so convincing that the audience can't help but react to him. After Hart delivered one particularly sexist joke about women, I couldn't help myself—I actually led the audience in a chorus of loud "Boooooooos!" as he strutted off the stage. Morriss makes Hart so delightfully despicable that you can't wait for Violet, Judy, and Doralee to finally put him in his place, and every appearance raises the laughter level another notch.

One of my favorite sequences in the entire production is the hilarious montage of the ladies imagining all the different ways to kill Franklin Hart. Each fantasy is more creative and outrageous than the last, and the cast commits completely to every over-the-top scenario. Whether the revenge comes through fantasy, slapstick, or sheer absurdity, each vignette lands beautifully and had the audience roaring with laughter. I loved watching how differently each sequence was staged, allowing the personalities of Violet, Judy, and Doralee to shine through their imaginations. These scenes are among the funniest in the show, and Red Curtain Theatre embraces every ridiculous moment with complete confidence. By the time reality returns, you're still wiping away tears from laughing so hard.

Stealing nearly every scene she's in is Sarah Coker as Roz Keith. Coker completely commits to Roz's hilariously awkward obsession with Hart, creating one of the funniest performances of the night. Her exaggerated facial expressions amd deadpan delivery had the audience roaring with laughter every time she stepped on stage. One of my favorite moments of the entire production is Roz's showstopping number, "Heart to Hart." Coker embraces every ounce of Roz's over-the-top infatuation with Hart, making the song an absolute comedic gem. When she suddenly revealed the oversized picture of Hart's head attached to her clipboard, I completely lost it. I was already laughing, but that visual gag sent me over the edge.

Tyler Alexander brings warmth and sincerity to Joe, providing a welcome contrast to the chaos surrounding the office. His easygoing charm makes Joe instantly likable, and his scenes with Violet are sweet and genuine.

Director Dana Kordsmeier understands exactly what makes this show work. She keeps the pacing brisk, allowing every punchline to land while seamlessly moving from one scene to the next. Chris Turner's musical direction beautifully showcases Dolly Parton's unforgettable score. The title song instantly sets the tone, while favorites like "Backwoods Barbie," "Shine Like the Sun," "Heart to Hart," and "Get Out and Stay Out" allow the cast to display both vocal power and emotional depth. Junia Smith's choreography keeps the production moving with infectious energy. Office chairs, desks, telephones, and everyday workplace routines become part of the storytelling through clever movement that is both polished and playful.

The supporting ensemble deserves recognition as well. Every office worker contributes to creating a believable workplace filled with unique personalities. No one fades into the background. Even during scenes where they aren't the primary focus, cast members remain fully engaged, constantly adding reactions and subtle bits of comedy that reward observant audience members. I loved watching every one of them as I try to catch everyone's reactions.

Red Curtain Theatre continues to prove why it has become one of Central Arkansas's premier community theatre companies. Time after time, the company produces high-quality entertainment while showcasing some of the finest local talent in the state. If you need an evening filled with nonstop laughter, this is your show, And if you're anything like me, don't be surprised if you find yourself loudly booing Franklin Hart Jr. while cheering for Violet, Judy, and Doralee every step of the way.

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