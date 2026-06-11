Review: RIPCORD at The Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs

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Some friendships begin with a smile. Others begin with a declaration of war. In David Lindsay-Abaire's RIPCORD, now playing at The Pocket Community Theatre in Hot Springs through Sunday, June 14, two women engage in an escalating battle of wills that results in one of the funniest productions I've seen in Hot Springs. Directed by Steve Mitchell, RIPCORD is packed with sharp humor and outrageous situations, but beneath all the laughter lies a deeply moving story about grief, family, forgiveness, and the unexpected connections that can change our lives when we least expect them.

The comedy begins almost immediately when Abby Binder, played by Michelle Crandall, learns she is about to lose her private room to a new roommate. Enter Marilyn Dunne, portrayed by Laurel Tiffin, whose cheerful disposition and relentless optimism are exactly the kind of qualities that make Abby's blood pressure rise. What begins as a disagreement over living arrangements quickly spirals into an all-out competition involving dares, practical jokes, and increasingly elaborate attempts to scare one another. One of my favorite lines come from Sean Blakely as Scotty, who grows more bewildered as the feud intensifies. After witnessing yet another round in Abby and Marilyn's ongoing war, he finally tells them they have some kind of weird "S & M relationship" going on and that it needs to stop. I almost spit out my drink when Blakely's exasperated delivery had us roaring with laughter.

The success of RIPCORD depends on the chemistry between its two leads, and Michelle Crandall and Laurel Tiffin are absolutely wonderful together. Crandall gives Abby a razor-sharp wit and stubborn determination that make every sarcastic remark seem like she embodied her demeanor. She creates a character who can be grumpy and hilariously difficult while still allowing us to see the hurt and loneliness beneath the surface. Opposite her, Tiffin radiates warmth and positivity as Marilyn. Her refusal to be intimidated by Abby creates the perfect comedic contrast, and she matches Crandall beat for beat throughout the evening. As the story progresses, they slowly peel away their characters' defenses, revealing the vulnerabilities hidden underneath all the bickering. It's sweet, really.

While the comedy keeps the audience laughing throughout the evening, the relationship between Abby and her son Benjamin provides the show's emotional realization. Carl Rayburn delivers a touching performance as a son who clearly loves his mother despite years of distance and hurt feelings. Watching Benjamin continue to reach out while Abby pushes him away is absolutely heartbreaking. Rayburn brings a quiet determination to the role, making it impossible not to root for him. Michelle Crandall handles these scenes beautifully, allowing glimpses of Abby's vulnerability to emerge beneath her gruff exterior and sharp tongue. Their interactions are filled with the kind of complicated emotions that many families will recognize, and I was so fully invested in their journey, it almost made me cry.

The supporting cast does an excellent job keeping the momentum moving. Sean Blakely shines as Scotty, often serving as the voice of reason amid the insanity while delivering some of the evening's biggest laughs. Andre Mouton's Derek and Grace Clowers' Colleen are delightful while assisting with Marilyn's increasingly elaborate plans and proving to be a catalyst for much of the show's mischief.

One of the most memorable sequences of the evening is the horror house scene, which adds a fun touch of creepiness to the comedy. Bai Mros as The Clown, Bekah Wilson as The Lady in White, and Douglas Morris as The Zombie Butler lean fully into the spooky atmosphere, creating a sequence that is both unsettling and hilarious. Their commitment to the horror elements elevates the scene far beyond a simple scare gag and turns it into one of the production's standout moments.

The scene reaches another level thanks to Michelle Crandall's fearless psychological comedy. In the midst of the haunted attraction chaos, Abby becomes attached to a doll and proceeds to carry it around as though she is reliving a past life. The visual is a bit disturbing, and Crandall commits to it with such sincerity that it makes you question her sanity.

Directors Steve Mitchell understand exactly what makes RIPCORD work. They allow the comedy to shine while never losing sight of the emotional story underneath. The pacing remains brisk enough, keeping the audience engaged through every twist and turn, but they also give the quieter moments room to breathe. As a result, the play's themes of grief, family, loneliness, forgiveness, and second chances resonate just as strongly as the jokes.

The Pocket Community Theatre continues to be one of Hot Springs' treasures, consistently bringing quality productions to the community. This cast clearly enjoys every moment of the show, and that enthusiasm spills over into the audience. Make plans to see RIPCORD at The Pocket Community Theatre before it closes on Sunday, June 14. Abby and Marilyn's hilarious battle may begin as a contest to determine who gets the room, but by the end, you'll be grateful you got a chance to spend time with these wonderfully stubborn women. For more information, visit their website at pockettheatre.com.

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