Review: INTO THE WOODS at Community Theatre Of Cabot

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Ever since I saw the original Broadway version of Into the Woods on television (probably on PBS), this Stephen Sondheim masterpiece has been a beloved favorite of mine. Blending familiar fairy tales with an unexpected twist in the second act, the musical has remained just as powerful and relevant today as when it first premiered. When I first looked at the cast list for Community Theatre of Cabot's production, which runs through Sunday, Aug 2, and realized every performer was a high school or college student, I assumed I was about to see one of the youth editions. Imagine my surprise when the lights came up and I discovered these talented young thespians were performing the full Broadway version. Considering Into the Woods is one of Stephen Sondheim's most musically and emotionally demanding works, that revelation made what followed even more impressive. These gifted young performers confidently rose to the challenge, proving they had the talent, dedication, and maturity to bring this beloved classic to life.

The story centers on a Baker and his Wife who desperately long for a child but discover they have been cursed by a Witch. To break the spell, they must journey into the woods and collect four magical items while crossing paths with beloved fairy tale characters including Cinderella, Jack, Little Red Riding Hood, and Rapunzel, each pursuing wishes of their own. As their individual stories intertwine, the characters soon learn that getting what they wish for is not always as wonderful as they imagined. What begins as a charming fairy tale adventure gradually transforms into a thoughtful exploration of love, loss, responsibility, and the unexpected consequences of the choices we make.

As Arkansas' "theatre mom," I have to say how incredibly proud I am of Community Theatre of Cabot and everyone who has poured their hearts into building this company. When I first visited their theatre in April, they didn't even have a traditional stage. Instead, chairs surrounded the performance area, and while the passion and talent were undeniable, it was obvious they were still laying the foundation for something special.

Returning just a few months later, I was amazed by the transformation. The company now has a full stage complete with impressive scenery that beautifully supports the storytelling. In fact, Into the Woods isn't even the first musical to be performed on this new stage—I unfortunately missed their production of High School Musical. Seeing how quickly this organization has grown is nothing short of inspiring and speaks volumes about the dedication of its volunteers and the support of the Cabot community. Community Theatre of Cabot isn't just producing shows; they're creating a home where young artists can develop their talents and where audiences can gather to celebrate the magic of live theatre.

Directed by Nicole Lucas, with Assistant Director Stephanie Boyer, Music Director Amy Whitt, Choreographer Judith Ryburn, and Technical Director Trent Selah, the production balances lighthearted humor with genuine emotional depth. Lucas understands that Into the Woods is more than a collection of fairy tales; it's a story about growing up, accepting responsibility, and learning that every decision affects someone else. Amy Whitt's musical direction beautifully showcases Stephen Sondheim's intricate and demanding score. Known for its rapid-fire lyrics, layered harmonies, and challenging rhythms, the music can be intimidating even for seasoned performers.

The talented young cast proves from the opening moments that age has nothing to do with the ability to tackle Sondheim's layered storytelling and difficult music. Leading audiences through the intertwining fairy tales is Liam Kelly as the Narrator, who serves as both guide and storyteller with confidence and clarity. His steady presence helps keep the many storylines connected while inviting audiences deeper into the enchanted woods.

Aidan Kelly and Rachael McCall make a wonderful Baker and Baker's Wife. Their relationship feels genuine as they navigate the highs and lows of their quest to lift the Witch's curse. Together they capture the humor and frustration that make the couple the emotional center of the musical. Jonathan Carson brings an intriguing presence to the Mysterious Man, carefully revealing the character's importance as the story unfolds. Rather than overshadowing the action, Carson quietly anchors many of the musical's deeper themes, making his eventual revelations all the more impactful.

Alle-Rose Parker is a beautiful Cinderella, portraying her with kindness and quiet strength rather than simply playing the traditional fairy tale princess. As the delightfully wicked members of Cinderella's family, Grayce Rogers, Adele Boyer, and Kelsey Carson embrace every opportunity for comedy. Rogers commands the stage as Cinderella's Stepmother, while Boyer and Carson have terrific chemistry as the hilariously self-absorbed Florinda and Lucinda, earning plenty of laughs with their exaggerated antics. Cooper Spaulding portrays Cinderella's Father with quiet restraint, effectively conveying a man who has allowed circumstances to dictate his life.

Nathan Inman brings boundless enthusiasm to Jack, making his innocence and optimism completely believable while providing many of the show's lighter moments. Eliza Jones is equally enjoyable as Jack's Mother, balancing exasperation and love in a performance that grounds Jack's fantastical adventures. And though I don't like to pick favorites in shows that involve students, my biggest starry-heart eyes of the evening belong to Daxton Mateer as Milky White. In fact, he may be my favorite Milky White I've reviewed, and considering I've seen quite a few productions of Into the Woods, that's saying something! Mateer is constantly animated and expressive, making every moment count whether he's at the center of the action or quietly reacting in the background. It never felt like he was simply portraying a cow—it felt like he was Milky White. His interactions with Jack and the rest of the cast were an absolute joy to watch, and his wholehearted commitment to the role, made this lovable cow one of the most memorable characters in the entire production.

Angelica Burns is an endearing Little Red Riding Hood, capturing both the character's youthful innocence and the maturity she gains throughout her journey. I've seen Burns in several shows now, and I am always impressed with her ability to truly grasp her character's essence. She connects well and makes you believe she understands and feels the underlying sadness that's there. I look forward to seeing where her theatrical journey takes her next.

One of the most creative directorial choices of the evening came during the Wolf's scenes with Little Red Riding Hood. Rather than casting a single Wolf, Nicole Lucas split the role between Austin Selucky and Logan Campos, who shared the stage simultaneously, alternating lines and musical phrases throughout the character's signature number. It was the first time I had ever seen Into the Woods staged this way, and I absolutely loved the concept. Having two Wolves made the character feel even more cunning and unpredictable, almost as if Little Red Riding Hood was being surrounded by temptation from every direction. Selucky and Campos worked seamlessly together, creating a memorable interpretation that added a fresh twist to a role audiences think they already know.

One of the production's standout performances comes from Ava Carroll as the Witch. The role demands exceptional vocals, commanding stage presence, and emotional depth, and Carroll rises beautifully to each challenge. She effortlessly moves between intimidating, humorous, and surprisingly vulnerable, reminding audiences why the Witch is one of Sondheim's most unforgettable characters. Cali Bethard is a lovely Rapunzel, bringing grace and innocence to the sheltered young woman longing to experience the world beyond her tower. Her scenes with Ava Carroll beautifully capture the complicated relationship between daughter and mother figure, while her lovely singing gives the character an endearing warmth that makes audiences immediately care about her fate.

Skye LeFevre and Dillon Coole make a wonderfully entertaining pair as Rapunzel's Prince and Cinderella's Prince. Their scenes together are among the funniest in the show, especially during their hilarious rendition of "Agony," where each prince dramatically attempts to outdo the other in exaggerated heartbreak. The audience couldn't help but laugh as they fully embraced the song's over-the-top humor.

Izze Dills lends warmth and elegance to Cinderella's Mother, delivering one of the production's most touching moments. Though the role is brief, Dills leaves a lasting impression, reminding both Cinderella and the audience that guidance can come from those who continue to watch over us. Isaiah Wylie is delightfully exasperating as the Steward, embracing the character's frantic loyalty and providing several entertaining moments throughout the production. Wylie throws himself into the role with enthusiasm, adding another memorable personality to the colorful collection of fairy tale characters.

The smaller featured roles are equally well cast. Alyvia Moore is delightful as Granny, bringing plenty of personality to the feisty grandmother and earning laughs with her spirited performance. Kayli Griggs and Emma Taylor make charming appearances as Sleeping Beauty and Snow White, adding another touch of fairy tale magic to the production. I also appreciated the creativity behind Serenity Tuttle and Alice Little bringing Cinderella's birds to life. Their movements and interactions with Cinderella added a whimsical quality to those scenes, proving that even the smallest roles contribute to the enchantment of Into the Woods.

Another wonderful touch comes from the Giant, whose booming offstage voice is provided by Melani Blansett. Community Theatre of Cabot deserves applause for inviting Blansett, the Artistic Director of Cabot Theatre with Cabot Public Schools, to lend her talents to the production. I love seeing theatre organizations support one another, and her commanding vocal performance gave the Giant an appropriately imposing presence without ever stepping onstage.

Into the Woods continues through Sunday, August 2, and I wholeheartedly encourage audiences to make the journey into the woods before the final curtain falls. You'll leave entertained by the fairy tales, impressed by the remarkable young talent onstage, and reminded that sometimes the greatest stories are the ones that teach us how to live. For more information, visit their website at CTCabot.org.

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