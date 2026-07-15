Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Arkansas Repertory Theatre in Little Rock

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Forget everything you thought you knew about Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat because Arkansas Repertory Theatre has completely leveled up this beloved musical. Running through Sunday, July 26, this isn't your traditional trip to ancient Egypt. Under the imaginative direction of Caelon Colbert, Joseph has been brilliantly reimagined through the colorful world of Super Mario and '90s retro gaming, creating a production overflowing with nostalgia, creativity, and pure joy. As someone who spent their teenage years trying to save the princess, I was intrigued when I heard it was all being incorporated. How? You really need to go see for yourself. It was amazing!

Originally composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat tells the biblical story of Joseph, the favored son of Jacob, whose colorful coat sparks jealousy among his brothers. Sold into slavery, Joseph overcomes incredible hardships through faith and his God-given ability to interpret dreams before ultimately finding forgiveness and redemption.

The production begins with a clever framing device. Austin H. Bernard, the youngest member of the cast, sits down to play a video game when the Narrator and her energetic helpers, Makayla Lynae Shipe and Cali Hill, transform his gaming session into Joseph's story with a delightful Super Mario twist. Bernard then becomes Benjamin, allowing the audience to experience this timeless tale through the eyes of a child. It's a creative concept that immediately wins you over.

From the opening moments, it is obvious this is no ordinary revival. Pixel-inspired scenery, colorful costumes, Nintendo-inspired Easter eggs, and even a cameo from Princess Peach transform the stage into a living arcade. The references never overshadow the story; instead, they enhance it, making this classic musical feel fresh while remaining true to its tale.

Makayla Lynae Shipe, Parris Lewis, Cali Hill

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

New York native Parris Lewis is sensational as the Narrator. Her extraordinary vocals soar effortlessly through Andrew Lloyd Webber's eclectic score, and her magnetic stage presence keeps the audience invested from the first level to the final boss. Lewis guides us through Joseph's journey like the true gamemaster that she is. Shipe and Hill complement her beautifully, creating an engaging storytelling trio that keeps the superhero action moving at a rapid pace.

Making his Arkansas Repertory Theatre debut, Mathew Bautista is the perfect Joseph. He possesses the leading-man charm, expressive acting, and emotionally rich vocals needed for the role. Whether portraying Joseph's youthful optimism, heartbreaking betrayal, or ultimate forgiveness, Bautista delivers a performance filled with sincerity. His emotional honesty anchors the production amidst all of the colorful spectacle, and I sincerely hope this won't be his last appearance in Arkansas.

Joseph's brothers each establish distinct personalities that make the family dynamics easy to follow. Max von Kolnitz is a confident Reuben, Reagan Allen gives Simeon plenty of swagger, Michael Pere shines as Levi and the Baker, Quinton Sanders is a commanding Judah, Charisma Glasper brings infectious energy as Dan while also serving as Dance Captain, Henrique Sobrinho is a spirited Naphtali, Jameson Watkins doubles effectively as Gad and the Butler, Alex Harkins adds charm as Asher, and Caroline Perry rounds out the family as Issachar.

Cast of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

Amin Fuson impressively transforms between the loving Jacob and the authoritative Potiphar, demonstrating excellent versatility. Allison Stodola Wilson embraces every ounce of comedy and dancer prowess as the flirtatious Mrs. Potiphar, while Jenna Thaxton helps round out an ensemble that never lets its energy dip.

One of my favorite surprises of the evening comes with the arrival of Pharaoh. I won't spoil the reveal because discovering it yourself is half the fun, but director Caelon Colbert brilliantly reimagines the character to fit the gaming decade. Tyrese Shawn Avery completely owns the moment with a regal attitude, impeccable comedic timing, and a performance that absolutely had my starry-heart eyes. It became one of the biggest highlights of the evening. I was so thrilled when he came out for an encore performance during the Megamix.

Colbert once again proves why he is one of my favorite directors. Rather than simply staging another successful production of Joseph, he took a bold creative risk that pays off, hopefully in an abundance of coins. Every gaming reference, nostalgic nod, and visual gag feels intentional. The concept welcomes longtime fans while introducing a new generation to this beloved musical in an inventive way.

Cast of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

Brian Earles' choreography is a nonstop celebration of movement. Musical numbers flow seamlessly from one into the next, creating relentless momentum. The stage constantly bursts with vivid colors, twirling dancers, and high-energy ensemble work that keeps the audience attention throughout the performance. The ensemble deserves tremendous credit for maintaining that level of enthusiasm from beginning to end.

I always appreciate a live orchestra, and this one was exceptional. Under the musical direction of Christian Waldron, who also conducted from the keyboard, Andrew Lloyd Webber's diverse score came alive with precision and excitement. Waldron was joined by LeAnn Jones and Emily Cooper on keyboards, Matt Stone on guitar, Brian Wolverton on bass, and Patrick Lindsey on percussion. Together they provided the driving force behind the production's nonstop pace.

Choosing a favorite musical number is nearly impossible. "Jacob and Sons" serves as a terrific introduction to Joseph's colorful family. "One More Angel in Heaven" is a hilarious hoedown that had the audience laughing, while "Those Canaan Days" is delightfully overdramatic. Reagan Allen's facial expressions during that number are comedy gold and had me laughing every time the spotlight found her. And then there's Pharaoh's featured number. Without giving anything away, let's just say it absolutely earned my starry-heart eyes and became one of those unforgettable theatrical moments I'll be talking about for a long time.

Whether you're a lifelong fan of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, a child of the Nintendo generation, or introducing your own family to the story for the first time, Arkansas Repertory Theatre has created a production that is imaginative, hilarious,colorful, and bursting with joy. Grab your tickets before this adventure reaches its final level on Sunday, July 26.

Cast of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

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