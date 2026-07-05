Review: SOMETHING ROTTEN! at The Forum in Jonesboro

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There is nothing quite like a musical that celebrates theatre while simultaneously making fun of it, and The Foundation of Arts absolutely nailed that balance with SOMETHING ROTTEN!, which played June 20-28 at The Forum Theatre in Jonesboro. Somewhere along the way, Something Rotten! has quietly worked its way onto my list of all-time favorite musicals, so my expectations were incredibly high walking into this production. Thankfully, The Foundation of Arts exceeded every one of them. The artistic troupe at FOA continues to impress me with each musical they produce, consistently showcasing performers whose talent rivals companies in much larger markets. Overflowing with clever Broadway references and a cast that fully embraced every ridiculous moment, this production reminded me exactly why I love community theatre.

Set in Renaissance England, Something Rotten! follows brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom, two struggling playwrights desperate to escape the enormous shadow cast by William Shakespeare. After consulting the eccentric soothsayer Nostradamus, Nick learns that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing, and acting all at once, inspiring him to create the world's very first musical. Naturally, the plan spirals hilariously out of control. Filled with outrageous characters, rapid-fire jokes, and countless nods to Broadway classics, Something Rotten! is a love letter to musical theatre wrapped inside one of the funniest comedies ever written.

Directed by Paydon Bradley, this production never lost its momentum. Bradley understood that the comedy works best when everyone commits completely to the insanity, and this cast did exactly that. Assistant Director Jenny Westmoreland helped keep every moving piece running smoothly, while Krisie Holmes served as Music Director, leading a cast whose harmonies were rich and whose vocals soared. Abi Bradley's choreography was energetic and inventive, filling the stage with movement that perfectly matched the show's frantic pace. Dana Bruff's colorful costumes beautifully captured the Renaissance setting while giving each character a distinctive personality. Joe Carr's set design and creative direction transformed the stage into an engaging playground for the actors, enhanced by James Rich's vibrant lighting design and Ava Inman's scenic artistry that helped every location come alive.

Travis Rainbolt was sensational as Nick Bottom. His comedic instincts were impeccable, and he embraced Nick's desperation to become the next great playwright with complete commitment. Rainbolt has the rare ability to make even the most over-the-top moments feel genuine, and every failed scheme and exaggerated reaction landed with perfect timing. His crooning vocals only elevated an already standout performance, making Nick someone audiences couldn't help but root for, even when his plans were spectacularly backfiring.

Janson Marsico brought sincerity to Nigel Bottom. In a show overflowing with larger-than-life personalities, Marsico grounded the story with a character driven by artistic passion. His voice was beautiful throughout the evening, and his chemistry with Ava Little made their romance one of the sweetest aspects of the production.

Ava Little was absolutely charming as Portia. She radiated youthful wonder every time she stepped onto the stage, delivering lovely vocals while balancing Portia's innocence with quiet determination. Her scenes with Marsico were genuinely touching and provided a welcome emotional center amid the nonstop comedy.

Kasen Erickson was phenomenal as Bea. Strong and fiercely loyal, Bea is the glue holding the Bottom family together, and Erickson embraced every aspect of the role. Her timing was excellent, but it was her powerhouse vocals that truly stole the spotlight. Every number she led felt like a showstopper, and her chemistry with Rainbolt made their marriage both believable and hilarious.

Then there was Harrison Herget as Shakespeare, and wow...talk about swagger. Herget completely owned the stage from the moment he appeared. This wasn't your high school English teacher's Shakespeare. This was a full-fledged Renaissance rock star complete with arrogance, charm, and an ego larger than life itself. Every strut across the stage, every smug grin, and every vocal number brought huge laughs and enthusiastic applause. I couldn't wait for him to make his next entrance because I knew something hilarious was about to happen. He perfectly captured why everyone in the show seemed simultaneously enamored with and exhausted by Shakespeare's celebrity.

Damon Wright nearly walked away with the entire show as Nostradamus. His wonderfully confused visions of the future created some of the biggest laughs of the night. Watching him attempt to explain musicals centuries before they existed never stopped being funny, and Wright's impeccable delivery made every prediction land perfectly. His scenes became audience favorites almost immediately.

Sam Frangenberg was delightfully over-the-top as Brother Jeremiah. His fiery determination to uphold morality in an increasingly ridiculous world provided another layer of comedy, and Frangenberg fully committed to every outrageous moment. His scenes consistently had the audience laughing, and his commitment to the role never wavered.

One of the greatest strengths of this production was its ensemble. Something Rotten! demands performers who can sing, dance, act, and fully embrace complete theatrical chaos, and this cast did exactly that. Every ensemble member remained fully engaged whether front and center or tucked into the background, creating a vibrant world filled with colorful personalities and infectious energy. Their enthusiasm was impossible not to catch. The company moved as one cohesive unit, making every production number feel even grander than it already was.

One of my favorite things about Something Rotten! is that it rewards every kind of theatre lover. If you've spent years watching Broadway musicals, you'll catch dozens upon dozens of references that will have you laughing before the punchline even lands. I found myself scanning the stage and listening closely just to see which musical would be referenced next. If you're newer to theatre, the clever writing, unforgettable songs, and outrageous comedy still make for an incredibly entertaining evening. It's smart without being pretentious and silly without ever becoming mindless.

The Foundation of Arts has built a reputation for producing ambitious musicals, and Something Rotten! is another shining example of why audiences continue to support this incredible organization. If you missed it, well, you missed it, but thankfully, there are still more events going on this summer and later on in the year. For more information, visit their website at foajonesboro.org.

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