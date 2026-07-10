Review: MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville

NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. Sign Up

There are musicals that entertain, and then there are musicals that completely overwhelm your senses in the most glorious way imaginable. Winner of 10 Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, now playing at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville through July 12, is firmly in that second category. This dazzling Broadway tour is a feast for the eyes and ears, overflowing with glitter, glamour, romance, and enough theatrical magic to leave audiences spellbound from the opening moments until the final curtain. If you've ever wanted to experience Broadway spectacle at its absolute finest, this is your chance.

Based on Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary 2001 film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical follows Christian, an idealistic young American writer who arrives in Paris hoping to find himself, and ends up amongst the Bohemians. There he falls hopelessly in love with Satine, the sparkling star of the famed Moulin Rouge nightclub. As the artists struggle to save the club from financial ruin, Christian and Satine's romance is threatened by ambition, jealousy, wealth, and heartbreaking sacrifice. The stage adaptation expands upon the beloved film by weaving together an incredible collection of pop hits from across the decades, creating a soundtrack that is every bit as dazzling as the story itself.

Gabriela Carrillo as Satine and the Company of the 2026 North American tour of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, Photo by Matt Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! is a masterclass in balancing larger-than-life spectacle with heartwrenching storytelling. Sonya Tayeh's Tony Award-winning choreography is absolutely electric, filling every inch of the stage with undeniable sensuality. Meanwhile, Music Supervisor, Orchestrator, and Arranger Justin Levine works pure magic by blending dozens of iconic songs into seamless mashups that somehow feel as though they were always meant to exist together. The result is an immersive theatrical experience that celebrates truth, beauty, freedom, and above all, love.

Before a single performer even stepped onto the stage, the audience was transported into another world. When we walked in, 'wow!' audiably slipped out due to the iconic rich crimson décor that transforms Baum Walker Hall into the legendary Parisian nightclub. It is visually stunning. Then, to get us in the mood for the spectacle that was about to unfold, members of the ensemble drifted on and off the stage, striking elegant poses and offering tiny glimpses into the alluring world of the Moulin Rouge. It felt as though the legendary nightclub had already sprung to life, inviting us inside long before the first official number. I was absolutely delighted and couldn't stop watching. I found myself trying to catch every little detail they were giving us, knowing this was only a preview of the extraordinary evening that was about to unfold.

No experience is complete without trying their signature cocktails at Walton Arts Center

Then the lights dimmed.

The music started.

And for the next two and a half hours, the audience was swept away in one exhilarating marvel after another.

Every production number arrived with breathtaking energy. The ensemble attacked Sonya Tayeh's demanding choreography with astonishing precision and stamina. Whether performing the iconic can-can, elegant ballroom sequences, or contemporary dance-inspired routines, every performer threw themselves completely into the storytelling. Their commitment was scintillating, and the energy pouring off the stage was impossible to resist.

One of the greatest joys of Moulin Rouge! is hearing familiar songs transformed into something entirely new. Music from Elton John, Lady Gaga, Adele, Beyoncé, Whitney Houston, Britney Spears, Katy Perry, Sia, The Rolling Stones, and countless others blends together in mashups that continually surprise and delight. Just when you think you know where a song is going, another beloved hit seamlessly emerges, earning cheers and laughter throughout the audience.

As breathtaking as the extravaganza is, what impressed me most was how deeply invested I became in the characters.

Gabriela Carrillo as Satine in the 2026 North American tour of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, Photo by Matt Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Gabriela Carrillo shines as Satine, and there is simply no better word for her than star—both in the world of Moulin Rouge! and in real life. From the moment she made her first entrance, she commanded every eye in the theatre with effortless glamour, stunning vocals, and magnetic stage presence. Every song she performed was met with thunderous applause, not just from me, but from the entire audience. We simply couldn't get enough of her. Carrillo embodies everything Satine should be: dazzling, vulnerable, fiercely determined, and impossible to forget. She doesn't just play the Sparkling Diamond—she truly becomes her.

Gabriela Carrillo as Satine and Ryan Vasquez as Christian in the 2026 North American tour of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL,

Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Her chemistry with leading man Luke Monday as Christian was absolutely darling and a bit maddening. Monday brought remarkable sincerity and vulnerability to the role, making Christian's dreams, devotion, and heartbreak feel completely authentic. Every glance between the two, every tender moment, and every duet felt genuine. Together, Carrillo and Monday created a love story that was just as captivating as the show's breathtaking wonderment.

Now, I do love a good bad guy, and Aaron C. Finley delivered exactly that as The Duke of Monroth. Finley leaned into the Duke's arrogance, entitlement, and menacing charm with such conviction that it became impossible not to love hating him. Every time he entered the stage, the tension immediately shifted, and his presence loomed over Christian and Satine's romance. He was so deliciously villainous that during the curtain call he was welcomed with several well-earned boos, followed immediately by enthusiastic applause. Any actor who can make an audience cheer while simultaneously booing has created a memorable villain, and Finley accomplished exactly that.

Robert Petkoff and the Company of the 2025 touring production of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL. Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Robert Petkoff was an absolute delight as Harold Zidler. Equal parts showman and businessman, Petkoff filled the role with boundless energy, impeccable comedic timing, and genuine lovability. I couldn't help but smile with my starry-heart eyes every time he took the stage. Whether he was rallying his performers, delivering laugh-out-loud one-liners, or revealing the deeper care Zidler has for his beloved Moulin Rouge, Petkoff commanded every scene with effortless charisma. He reminded us that beneath all the glitz and glamour is a man determined to keep the magic alive at any cost.

Alex Nicholson brought warmth and wit to Toulouse-Lautrec, serving as both Christian's steadfast friend and one of the strongest champions of the Bohemian ideals. Nicholson kept the audience laughing throughout the evening, but what impressed me most was the sincerity he brought to the role. Beneath the humor was a loyal friend who genuinely wanted Christian and Satine to find happiness. His chemistry with the rest of the Bohemians felt effortless, and he was a joy to watch.

Kaitlin Mesh and Danny Burgos in the 2025 touring production of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL. Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for Murphymade

The pairing of Kaitlin Mesh as Nini and Danny Burgos as Santiago absolutely sizzled. Mesh, who at times reminded me of Lady Gaga with her fierce confidence, striking look, and commanding stage presence, was captivating every time she stepped into the spotlight. Burgos matched her energy perfectly, bringing swagger and effortless charm to Santiago. Together, their chemistry was undeniably spicy, igniting the stage whenever they shared a scene. Their performances added another layer of passion that was pure electric making it exciting to see their moments together.

Of course, none of the magic would be possible without the extraordinary design team. Derek McLane's Tony Award-winning scenic design instantly transports audiences into the lavish world of the Moulin Rouge, creating one breathtaking visual after another. Catherine Zuber's Tony Award-winning costumes are nothing short of spectacular, dripping in sequins, feathers, corsets, sparkling jewels, and couture-worthy glamour that make every entrance feel like a grand event. Justin Townsend's lighting design floods the stage with rich jewel tones, dazzling nightclub effects, and intimate moments that perfectly complement both the high-energy production numbers and the quieter scenes between Christian and Satine. Peter Hylenski's impeccable sound design allows every lyric, orchestral swell, and powerhouse vocal to ring through Baum Walker Hall with stunning clarity. Completing the illusion, David Brian Brown's hair design and Sarah Cimino's makeup design transform the cast into glamorous performers worthy of the legendary Parisian cabaret. Every artistic department works in perfect harmony, creating an immersive theatrical experience that is as visually breathtaking as it is emotionally moving.

The Company of the 2025 touring production of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL. Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

I do love a live orchestra, and this one blew me away as they effortlessly navigated the show's demanding score, moving seamlessly from soaring ballads to explosive dance numbers. Switching from song to song to song was dizzying and awe-inspiring. I couldn't keep up, and yet I was mesmorized through their whole performance.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical continues at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville through July 12. If Broadway at its biggest, boldest, and most extravagant sounds like your kind of night, don't let this production pass you by. For more information and tickets, visit their website at www.waltonartscenter.org.