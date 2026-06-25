JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT to Open at Arkansas Repertory Theatre

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Tickets are now on sale for Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and the third production in The Rep's 2026 golden SummerStage season. The production will run July 8-26.

Performances will be held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 7:00 p.m.; Fridays at 8:00 p.m.; Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.; and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are available at TheRep.org or by calling The Rep's Box Office at (501) 378-0405.

Ticket prices range from $25-$70, with discounts available for seniors, students, educators, and active military personnel.

This production is sponsored by the Will Feland Family, Bank OZK, Mitchell Williams Law Firm, and Elizabeth & Tom Small.

About the Production

The biblical story of Joseph and his coat of many colors comes to dazzling life in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, the beloved musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. Bursting with infectious songs spanning rock, pop, country, calypso, and Broadway, this multi-genre musical has delighted audiences around the world for more than five decades. Filled with humor, heart, and unforgettable music, Joseph tells the timeless story of dreams, perseverance, forgiveness, and the enduring power of hope.

For its 50th Golden Season, Arkansas Repertory Theatre presents a bold new vision of this theatrical classic. Inspired by the colorful worlds of 1990s video games, this imaginative production reimagines Joseph's journey as an epic adventure filled with vibrant characters, unexpected challenges, and moments of discovery. The fresh artistic concept brings new energy and visual storytelling to the beloved musical while honoring the heart of the biblical story that has resonated with generations.

Featuring a dynamic cast of local and national artists, dazzling choreography, and a score that seamlessly blends musical styles, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat offers an unforgettable theatrical experience for audiences of all ages. More than a spectacular musical, this production celebrates imagination, resilience, and the transformative power of forgiveness, reminding us that our greatest accomplishments are measured not by power or success, but by compassion, integrity, and the connections we make along the way.

About The Artists:

The Rep's production features a dynamic company of local and national artists led by Mathew Bautista (Rent National/International Tour, Tootsie National Tour, South Pacific at Fulton Theatre) in the title role of "Joseph." Joining him are Parris Lewis (Hell's Kitchen on Broadway, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical National Tour, Hello, Dolly! at Arkansas Rep) as the "Narrator"; Amin Fuson (Anastasia National Tour, Disney Cruise Line's Moana, Walt Disney World's Voices of Liberty) as "Jacob/Potiphar"; and Tyrese Shawn Avery (And Just Like That..., The Equalizer, The Amen Corner, Hello, Dolly!, and Long Way Down at Arkansas Rep) as "Pharaoh/Zebulun." The production also features Charisma Glasper (A Strange Loop on Broadway, Russian Doll, Succession, and Gossip Girl) as Dance Captain and featured ensemble member. Bautista, Fuson, and Glasper are among several artists making their Arkansas Rep debuts in this production.

The rest of the company includes returning Rep artists Caroline Perry (Footloose, Guys and Dolls) Issachar/Ensemble, Quinton Sanders (Hello, Dolly!) as Judah/Ensemble, Michael Peré (Hair, Frozen) as Levi/Baker/Ensemble, Makayla Lynae Shipe (Les Misérables, Footloose) as Ensemble, Maxwell von Kolnitz (Hair) Reuben/Ensemble, Allison Stodola Wilson (Gypsy, Anything Goes, A Chorus Line, Evita, Chicago) Mrs. Potiphar/Ensemble, Reagan Allen (The Crucible) as Simeon/Ensemble, and Jenna Thaxton (A Charlie Brown Christmas) as Ensemble. Joining them are artists making their Rep debuts, including Henrique Sobrinho (Royal Caribbean Entertainment Lead Vocalist, Cats at Flat Rock Playhouse) as Naphtali/Ensemble, Cali Hill (Spring Awakening at Flint Repertory Theatre) as Ensemble, Jameson Watkins as Gad/Butler/Ensemble, Alex Harkins as Asher/Ensemble, and Austin Bernard as Benjamin/Ensemble. Together, the company blends beloved Rep veterans with exciting new voices from across the country, bringing fresh energy and artistry to this imaginative new production.

The production is directed by Caelon Colbert, working alongside Brian Earles (Choreographer | Little Shop of Horrors at The Rep), Christian Waldron (Music Director | Hair at The Rep), André de Castro (Scenic Designer), Michael Ciaramitaro (Costume Designer), Faith Spencer (Lighting Designer), Multiband Studios (Sound Designer), Jenea Jordan (Wig & Hair Designer), and Luisa Ann Torres (Production Stage Manager).

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