Review: SOUTHERN COMFORT BAND at Sierra Tavern

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Summer nights were made for live music, and Southern Comfort Band delivered the perfect soundtrack at Sierra Tavern in Morrilton on July 2. Friends gathered around outdoor tables, cold drinks were flowing, and before long the band had the crowd singing along to Southern rock, classic rock, and country favorites. The atmosphere felt less like a concert and more like the backyard party everyone wishes they had been invited to. For a group that's only recently come together, they already perform with the confidence and chemistry of musicians who have been sharing the stage for years.

Before I go any further, I should probably admit that I'm a little biased. I've had the pleasure of playing music with the band's bass player, Albert Duvall of Plumerville, as well as rhythm guitarist Jim Riedmueller of Morrilton. Knowing both of them made me excited to hear this new project, but after seeing the entire band perform together, I can honestly say my excitement was well deserved. Southern Comfort Band has assembled a group of talented musicians who genuinely enjoy playing together, and that joy radiates from the stage.

Southern Comfort Band wasted no time making a statement. They opened the evening with "China Grove" by The Doobie Brothers, with Hope Guidry confidently leading the way. It was the perfect opener, immediately establishing the band's Southern rock roots and getting the audience into the groove. They followed it with "Old Time Rock and Roll," and keyboardist Zane Gillespie of Cabot immediately stole my attention. His rockin' keyboard playing drove the song with infectious energy, and from that moment on, it was clear this wasn't going to be just another cover band performance.

The band's setlist traveled effortlessly through Southern rock classics, timeless classic rock favorites, and country hits that had audience members of all ages singing along. They honored the original recordings while adding enough of their own personality to make each song feel fresh. Every selection felt like an invitation to reminisce, dance a little, and enjoy an evening of great live music.

Sharing lead vocal duties are Jack Fulmer of North Little Rock and Hope Guidry of Conway, and together they make an exceptional front line. Jack delivers each song with an easy confidence that perfectly complement the band's Southern rock and country repertoire. Hope, however, is the band's undeniable sparkplug. She knows exactly how to work a room. From the moment she stepped to the microphone, she connected with the audience through warm smiles, playful interaction, and an infectious enthusiasm that drew everyone into the show, and her outfit was Fourth of July ready! She definitely came to show us a good time!

One of the biggest highlights of the evening came during the second set when Hope and Jack teamed up on "Mustang Sally." If the party wasn't already in full swing, it certainly was after that. Their chemistry was undeniable as theyencouraged audience participation and turned Sierra Tavern into one big singalong. Looking around the crowd, it was impossible not to notice the smiles and people singing every word.

Lead guitarist Piper Kennard of Conway was nothing short of sensational. For someone performing with a newly formed band, Kennard displays the confidence and polish of a seasoned professional. I especially loved when Piper had his shining moments. His guitar work during "Listen to the Music" in the first set immediately caught my attention, blending tasteful musicianship with effortless confidence. Then, in the second set, he absolutely let loose on "Hard to Handle." It was one of those performances where you can't help but stop whatever you're doing and simply watch. Did I mention that Piper can seriously play that guitar?!?! Every solo was expressive and packed with the kind of energy that reminds you why live music is so exciting.

Adding another layer to the band's sound is keyboardist Zane Gillespie. Bringing what I can only describe as professor-level musicianship to the stage, Gillespie played with remarkable finesse and precision throughout the evening. His keyboard work filled out every arrangement beautifully, adding warmth to the country numbers and rich textures to the classic rock selections. While keyboards don't always command the spotlight, his talent quietly elevated every song and made Southern Comfort Band sound even bigger than the six musicians on stage.

Holding everything together is the band's outstanding rhythm section. Albert Duvall anchored every song with steady, confident bass lines that provided the heartbeat of the music, while Jim Riedmueller's rhythm guitar supplied the driving pulse that kept everything moving forward. Their years of experience showed in the way they effortlessly locked into the groove, creating the solid musical foundation every great band needs.

One of my personal highlights came when Jim stepped up to sing Eric Clapton's "Lay Down Sally." Having had the privilege of playing music with Jim before, I always enjoy hearing him perform this song, and this night was no exception. His relaxed, vocal style fit it perfectly, and the rest of the band settled into an easy groove.

Behind the drum kit, Jamie Guidry, Hope's husband, kept everything moving with tight, energetic drumming. Great drummers know when to drive the music and when to let it breathe, and Jamie demonstrated that instinct throughout the night. His tasteful fills and rock-solid timing provided the perfect foundation for every song.

Sierra Tavern proved to be the perfect setting for a night of live music. Its intimate outdoor atmosphere allowed the band to interact naturally with the audience, creating the kind of experience where strangers became friends over familiar songs. While Sierra Tavern doesn't serve food, the friendly waitstaff kept everyone smiling by passing around complimentary popcorn throughout the evening. It was a simple touch that added to the welcoming atmosphere. My friend also sampled several of the tavern's beverages, and the frozen drink that was essentially a piña colada quickly became the favorite of the night. Judging by the smile after that first sip, it definitely hit the spot!

For a band that's just getting started, Southern Comfort Band has already built an impressive foundation. They honor the music that has inspired generations while adding enough of their own personality to make every performance feel fresh and exciting. If you're a fan of Southern rock, classic rock, or country music, this group deserves a place on your must-see list. Based on what I experienced at Sierra Tavern, I have a feeling this is only the beginning for Southern Comfort Band, and I can't wait to see where the road takes them next.

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