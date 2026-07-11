Review: THE CAKE at Argenta Contemporary Theatre in North Little Rock

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Making its Arkansas debut, The Cake by Bekah Brunstetter has arrived at Argenta Contemporary Theatre in North Little Rock, serving up a delicious blend of humor and thought-provoking conversation, with a cast that will have you laughing so much that they have to pause until the audience quiets down. Running through July 26 under the direction of Heather Dupree, this intimate comedy-drama explores themes that will have you viewing both sides and having conversations well after you leave the theatre.

Inspired by the conversations surrounding same-sex marriage, The Cake follows Della, a talented North Carolina baker whose life revolves around her faith, her husband, and creating beautiful cakes for life's biggest celebrations. Her world is turned upside down when Jen, the daughter of her late best friend, asks Della to bake the cake for her wedding. Della is thrilled until she discovers Jen is marrying another woman. What follows is not a story about choosing sides, but about navigating love, loyalty, convictions, and the complicated relationships that define us. The moral of the story? I think it was possibly compromise. In a world that often encourages people to dig in their heels, The Cake doesn't ask anyone to abandon their beliefs, but instead encourages hearing both sides of the view. It's very thought provoking. However, don't get me wrong....I laughed more than I sniffled.

Director Heather Dupree approaches the material with remarkable sensitivity. Rather than pushing the audience toward one conclusion or another, she lets Bekah Brunstetter's beautifully written script speak for itself. Every scene unfolds naturally, allowing the emotions to grow organically. Dupree trusts her cast completely, and they reward that trust with performances that feel genuine, relatable, and deeply human.

I love me some Natalie Canerday! She is at the very top of my list of Arkansas' funniest women, and once again she proves exactly why. As Della, Canerday effortlessly balances laugh-out-loud comedy with sincere vulnerability. Some of my favorite moments came while Della was decorating her cakes and hearing the voice of George. Natalie's facial expressions and reactions were absolutely priceless. Without saying a word, she told the audience everything Della was thinking, creating some of the funniest moments in the show while also revealing the uncertainty and inner conflict brewing beneath the surface. Natalie is also an incredibly gifted physical actress who commits to every single moment. She goes for it, and I absolutely love her for it. It's the kind of fearless performance that reminds you why she is one of Arkansas' finest actresses. She can make you burst into laughter one minute and quietly break your heart the next.

Jeff Bailey, Natalie Canderday

Photo credit: Corbin Pitts

Jeff Bailey gives Tim an easygoing charm that feels incredibly authentic. His portrayal reminded me of so many husbands who have spent decades building a life with their wives. Tim is steadfast, patient, and genuinely wants to make Della happy, even when he doesn't always have the answers. Bailey never overshadows the action, but his quiet strength becomes one of the emotional anchors of the production. His chemistry with Canerday feels completely lived-in, making their marriage instantly believable. Whether offering gentle humor or unwavering support, Bailey creates a husband who simply loves his wife and wants to help her find peace.

LeAnne Roberson and Melody Small make an incredibly sweet couple as Jen and Macy. From the moment they appear together, their chemistry feels effortless. Roberson has a beautiful way of letting Jen's eyes light up whenever she talks about the future, and you can genuinely feel that she wants the whole fairytale wedding—including the blessing and support of everyone she loves. That hope makes it all the more heartbreaking when some of those dreams begin slipping away and she is forced to hear answers she never wanted to hear. Melody Small beautifully complements Roberson with a loving presence. Macy never loses sight of the love at the center of their relationship, and Small portrays that unwavering support with warmth and grace.

Leanne Roberson, Melody Small

Photo credit: Corbin Pitts

Though he never physically appears onstage, Brandon Paul Eells leaves a lasting impression as the Voice of George. His voice becomes a constant companion to Della as she hallucinates conversations with her reality TV idol. Without giving too much away, the way this part ended was disappointing. I really wanted it to work out for her.

Having this particular play in their smaller area was a genius idea. Set up like a blackbox, it was intimate and inviting. And--I loved the floor. It was a work of art! I don't know if this was strickly done by Set Designer Danny Grace or it was a group project, but I loved it. If you are sitting farther back, take a moment to get closer to the set and look at the details. It's beautiful! ACT should auction the floor off after the show is over.

Natalie Canerday

Photo Credit: Corbin Pitts

If you're looking for the perfect date night, this is it. Leave the children at home, bring your significant other—or gather a few friends—grab a drink at the bar, and settle in for an evening that will have you laughing, thinking, and talking long after you leave the theatre. Fair warning: My complimentary cake pop at the end apparently contain some sort of mysterious food crack. I have no other explanation. They are dangerously delicious and had me floating out of the building on a sugar-induced cloud of happiness. Please exercise caution on your way to the parking lot and do your best not to crash into any walls. Consider yourself warned!

CREATIVE TEAM

Director -- Heather Dupree

Set Designer & Lighting Designer -- Danny Grace

Costume Designer -- Emily Inman

Sound Designer -- Thomas Drake

Props Designer -- Lauren Nicholas

Porps Specialist -- Rick Nicholas

Stage Manager -- Jazmine Denney

Intimacy Coordinator -- Chris Klinger

PRODUCTION TEAM

Technical Director -- Jon Hatton

Production Coordinator -- Sara Cooke

Photographer -- Corbin Pitts

Dressers & Props Assistants -- Hali Tucker & Mackie Davis

Lighting Technician -- Henry Peyton

House Manager -- Beverly Williams

Set Painters -- Fran Goss, Kathy Kemp, Key Owens, Lynda Owens, Suzzette Patterson, Barbara Rhodes, John Rhodes, Ginna Simmons

Artistic Director -- Coburn Goss

Executive Director -- Jeremy Williams