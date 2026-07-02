Review: SINGIN' IN THE RAIN SR. at Wildwood Park For The Arts in Little Rock

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Singin' in the Rain has always been a joyful celebration of old Hollywood, but at Wildwood Park for the Arts in Little Rock, it became something even more meaningful. Directed by Christina Munoz, with Edgar Hall serving as choreographer and Bevan Keating as music director, SINGIN' IN THE RAIN SR., which ran June 26-28, wasn't simply another staging of the beloved musical. It was history in the making. Featuring a cast made up entirely of performers aged 55 and older, this production marked not only the first senior musical of its kind in Arkansas, but the first in the region.

I'll admit it—when I first saw SINGIN' IN THE RAIN SR. on the advertisement, I honestly thought the "SR." was a typo. I've seen countless JR. productions over the years and knew those were adaptations designed for younger performers, but I had no idea there was such a thing as a senior edition. As it turns out, there is, and after experiencing Wildwood Park for the Arts' groundbreaking production, I can only hope this is the beginning of a wonderful new trend. Featuring performers all aged 55 and older, this production proved that musical theatre truly is for everyone, no matter their age.

Tappers Kathryn Cooley and Mandy Warford

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

Set during Hollywood's transition from silent films to "talkies," Singin' in the Rain SR. follows popular silent film stars Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont as the movie industry changes almost overnight. When Lina's less-than-pleasant speaking voice threatens the success of their latest picture, aspiring actress Kathy Selden secretly lends her voice to save the film. Along the way, romance blossoms between Don and Kathy while Don's lifelong friend Cosmo Brown keeps everyone laughing with his quick wit and endless energy. Filled with unforgettable songs, infectious dance numbers, and classic comedy, the show remains one of musical theatre's most beloved celebrations of the magic of movies.

Kenneth Rick, Kelley Ponder, Chip McAfee

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

Leading the company is Kenneth Rich as Don Lockwood, whose easygoing charisma makes him an instantly likable leading man. Rich captures Don's Hollywood charm while bringing genuine warmth to his romance with Kathy Selden. His confident stage presence anchors the production and reminds us why Don became a silent film sensation in the first place.

Kelley Ponder is absolutely delightful as Kathy Selden. She exudes grace and sincerity, mixed with her lovely vocals and natural chemistry with Rich creating a romance that feels sweet and timeless. It is always a pleasure to watch Ponder perform, and this role fits her like a perfectly tailored Hollywood gown.

As Don's best friend Cosmo Brown, Chip McAfee provides many of the evening's biggest laughs. His impeccable comedic timing and playful personality keep the audience smiling from beginning to end. Whether delivering witty one-liners or joining in the musical numbers, McAfee embraces Cosmo's infectious optimism and proves to be one of the show's brightest highlights.

Emory Tyson Molitor, Kenneth Rich

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

Then there is Emory Tyson Molitor as the hilariously self-absorbed silent film diva Lina Lamont. From watching this performance, you would never guess that she is a repected voice teacher with pro quality musicality, because she throws herself wholeheartedly into the role, milking every line for laughs with exaggerated expressions, dramatic flair, and impeccable comic timing. Lina's famously grating voice is one of musical theatre's great comedic gifts, and Molitor commits to it without hesitation. Every entrance was met with anticipation because you never knew what wonderfully ridiculous thing Lina was about to say.

In an industry that often celebrates youth, Wildwood chose instead to celebrate experience. The result was an uplifting reminder that the love of performing has no expiration date. Every actor on that stage proved that passion and dedication only deepen with time, and the audience soaked up every minute of it. Instead of watching a novelty production, we were watching seasoned performers who understood storytelling from years of living life.

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

Christina Munoz deserves tremendous credit for bringing this historic production to life. She clearly understood that the heart of this show wasn't flashy spectacle, and her direction allowed every member of the cast opportunities to shine while creating an atmosphere that radiated joy from beginning to end. Edgar Hall's choreography was energetic and thoughtfully crafted for this company. One of the evening's biggest surprises was just how much dancing this production packed into its shortened runtime. From the opening number to the finale, the ensemble attacked every piece of choreography with enthusiasm and commitment. They absolutely brought the energy! Under the musical direction of Bevan Keating, the familiar score was performed with enthusiasm and the cast embraced every note with confidence.

As someone who spends a great deal of time attending productions throughout Arkansas, I can honestly say this wasn't simply memorable because it was "the senior production." It was memorable because it embodied everything community theatre should be: welcoming, ambitious, inclusive, joyful, and full of heart.

Kelley Ponder and Cast of Singin' In the Rain Sr

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN SR. didn't just make Arkansas theatre history—it celebrated the simple truth that the love of performing doesn't fade with age. If anything, this remarkable cast showed us that experience only adds another layer of magic. Here's hoping Wildwood Park for the Arts has started a tradition that spreads across the state and the region, because after seeing this production, I know I won't mistake "SR." for a typo ever again. I'll be looking forward to the next one.

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

CAST

Don Lockwood -- Kenneth Rich

Kathy Selden -- Kelley Ponder

Cosmo Brown -- Chip McAfee

Lina Lamont -- EMory Tyson Molitor

Dora Bailey -- Jane Mages

Zelda Zanders -- Mandy Warford

R.F. Sompson -- Danny Troillett

Rosecoe Dexter -- Tommie Tinker

Roz -- Kathy Hall

Sam -- Eric Harrison

Miss Dinsmore -- Ruth Shepherd

Diction Teacher -- Jody Carreiro

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

TAP DANCERS: Kathryn Cooley, Beth Drake, EMily Erkel, Edgar Hall, Kathy Hall, Connie Melton, Rick Riley, Tricia H. Spione, Mandy Warford, Jim Wise

ENSEMBLE: Rachel Bossier, Kent Britton, Don Brown, jody Carreiro, Alisa B. Nixon, Donna Elkey, Eric Harrison, Karen Kuralt, Rita Looney, Jane Mages, Diane McVinney, David Ratliff, Lou Ann Ratliff, Ruth Shepherd, Byron Taylor, Tommie Tinker, Danny Troillett, Jim Watkins

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