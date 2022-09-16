ROYAL HAUNTED HOUSE 2022 Announced At The Royal Theatre

The Royal Theatre has announced their third annual haunted house coming back this October! The Royal Haunted House is at 111 South Market Street, Benton, AR and is sponsored by ARVEST Bank. The Royal Haunted House was rated the #1 Haunt in 2021 on ARHauntedHouses.com.

People from all over the state of Arkansas have visited this historic and haunted theater for the screams, thrills, and tears. They loved it so much that they begged for more!

The design team has been throwing around ideas since last year's haunted house and now the time has come to put them into action. From handmade animatronics and machines, to amazing props and characters, we can't believe what they have come up-You will not be disappointed! We have even talked with Maxine and she WILL be back!

The Royal Haunted House opens October 20 and runs two weekends, closing Halloween night. Tickets are $10 and can be bought online starting September 20th at www.theroyalplayers.ticketleap.com. Walk-ups are always welcome. Operation dates are October 20-22, and 27-31 from 7pm to 9pm.