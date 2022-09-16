Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ROYAL HAUNTED HOUSE 2022 Announced At The Royal Theatre

People from all over the state of Arkansas have visited this historic and haunted theater for the screams, thrills, and tears.

Register for Arkansas News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 16, 2022  

ROYAL HAUNTED HOUSE 2022 Announced At The Royal Theatre

The Royal Theatre has announced their third annual haunted house coming back this October! The Royal Haunted House is at 111 South Market Street, Benton, AR and is sponsored by ARVEST Bank. The Royal Haunted House was rated the #1 Haunt in 2021 on ARHauntedHouses.com.

People from all over the state of Arkansas have visited this historic and haunted theater for the screams, thrills, and tears. They loved it so much that they begged for more!

The design team has been throwing around ideas since last year's haunted house and now the time has come to put them into action. From handmade animatronics and machines, to amazing props and characters, we can't believe what they have come up-You will not be disappointed! We have even talked with Maxine and she WILL be back!

The Royal Haunted House opens October 20 and runs two weekends, closing Halloween night. Tickets are $10 and can be bought online starting September 20th at www.theroyalplayers.ticketleap.com. Walk-ups are always welcome. Operation dates are October 20-22, and 27-31 from 7pm to 9pm.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE to Tour to 20 Cities This Holiday SeasonA CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE to Tour to 20 Cities This Holiday Season
September 16, 2022

Peanuts' timeless holiday television special comes to life on stage with the national tour of A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage, skating into more than 20 cities this fall.
COCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US TourCOCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US Tour
September 12, 2022

CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey has revealed 30 new dates for its massive upcoming United States tour, bolstering the total to 62-dates so far. Parents searching for an exciting activity for their families this back-to-school season won't want to miss this must-see event from Michael Cohl's powerhouse production company EMC Presents and Moonbug Entertainment.
TheatreSquared Announces Extension of IT CAME FROM OUTER SPACETheatreSquared Announces Extension of IT CAME FROM OUTER SPACE
September 8, 2022

Audiences will have a few more chances to catch TheatreSquared's zany, rollicking musical adaptation of the 1950s sci-fi classic, It Came From Outer Space. Due to popular demand, the production is extending to add seven performance dates—but must close on September 25.
Arkansas Repertory Theatre Announces Pay-what-can Preview Performances Of 2022/2023 SeasonArkansas Repertory Theatre Announces Pay-what-can Preview Performances Of 2022/2023 Season
September 1, 2022

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre has announced Pay-What-You-Can Preview Performances for the 2022/2023 Season. For the first two or three public previews for each run of the season's productions, the Arkansas Rep will hold at least 100 seats for patrons to purchase at whatever price they are comfortable with.
T2's Rooftop Pop-up Bar, Area 52, Opens This WeekT2's Rooftop Pop-up Bar, Area 52, Opens This Week
August 31, 2022

The Commons Bar/Café at TheatreSquared today announced a surprise pop-up bar on the rooftop terrace of the company's 2021 International Architecture Award-winning facility. Area 52 opens on September 1. Capacity is extremely limited, with first-come, first-served seating from 6-10 pm, Thursday through Saturday, on the theatre's rooftop terrace overlooking downtown Fayetteville.