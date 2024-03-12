Photos: First Look At CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND At TheatreSquared

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Obie Award-winning play-with-music Cambodian Rock Band featuring songs from Dengue Fever will open in TheatreSquared's West Theatre on February 28 and will run through March 24. See photos from the production below.

This production will also be available for streaming from March 15-25th. Find the stream here.

Backed by a live band playing contemporary Dengue Fever hits and classic Cambodian oldies, this darkly funny, electric new play tells the story of a father who escaped a murderous regime returning home after 30 years in search of his wayward daughter. As the play jumps back in time, it's a rock epic meets thrilling mystery as both are forced to face the music of the past.

Director Nelson T. Eusebio III returns to TheatreSquared after directing last season's Kim's Convenience.

The music featured in the show is a rollicking mix of classic 1960s-1970s rock music as well as songs from current-day Los Angeles-based band Dengue Fever. The music is performed live on stage by the talented actor/musicians of the show: Greg Watanabe, K Chinthana Sotakoun, Alex Lydon, Jojo Gonzalez, Shawn Mouacheupao, and Eileen Doan. The show's music director is Jason Liebson.

Tickets

Performances of Cambodian Rock Band are scheduled Tues-Sat at 7:30pm, and Sat and Sun at 2pm at TheatreSquared's West Theatre on 477 W. Spring Street in downtown Fayetteville, Arkansas. Tickets range from $43-$68. All fees are included, with no additional charges at checkout. Subscription packages and single tickets can be reserved by calling TheatreSquared at (479) 777-7477 or by visiting theatre2.org/subscribe.

Photo Credit: Wesley Hitt