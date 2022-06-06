MISS YOU LIKE HELL is Now Playing at Theatre Squared

On June 1, TheatreSquared will begin performances of Miss You Like Hell, the newest musical from the Pulitzer Prize-winning co-creator of In The Heights. With limited capacity in the 120-seat Spring Theatre, tickets for performances through July 10 are selling quickly. Seats are now on sale from $20-$54 at theatre2.org or by phone at (479) 777-7477.

A new musical with vast heart and fierce humor, Miss You Like Hell exudes joy, frustration, and love of being a family in a changing America. In this "powerful and complex American road story" (The New York Times), a whip-smart, deeply imaginative teenager sets out on an unexpected road trip with her free-spirited mother all the way from Philly to L.A.

"It's a musical about love," said T2 Artistic Director Robert Ford, "and what it means to be loved. And yes, it's funny, and full of soaring songs, crises, the promise and contradictions of America, and offbeat roadside characters who turn out to be unlikely heroes. But at the end of the day, Miss You Like Hell is about who we are to those who know us best-and it'll win you over so deeply you'll want to see it twice."

Critics and audiences alike hailed this newest musical by Pulitzer Prize winner Quiara Alegría Hudes and Erin McKeown. Variety called it "a fresh take on the American road story, filled with people and ideas we rarely get to see onstage... It's hard not to be moved by the newly earned parent-child bond, by lessons learned on a road well-traveled and, ultimately, by walls that stand in the way of loving families."

T2's production is directed by Esteban Arévalo Ibáñez, a graduate of the University of Arkansas M.F.A. program in directing. Janyce Caraballo, who has performed with renowned Chicago theaters like Teatro Vista, Raven Theatre, and Emerald City Theatre, will play Olivia; Francisca Muñoz, who returns to T2 after last appearing in Tiny Beautiful Things and American Mariachi, will play the free spirited mother, Beatriz. The talented ten-person cast also includes Trent Dahlin, Bryce Kemph, Hayleigh Hart Franklin, Stephanie Freeman, Lee Palmer, JL Rey, K. Chinthana Sotakoun, and Kylie Groom Stacy.

Miss You Like Hell is an original musical, written by an all-female writing team-Quiara Alegría Hudes, who was the first Latina playwright to win a Pulitzer for her play Water by the Spoonful, and who is a Tony winner for the book of In the Heights, wrote the book. The music is composed by Erin McKeown, a boundary pushing musician who has produced ten albums that span from jazz standards to rock. McKeown will visit Northwest Arkansas for a special pre-show happy hour concert at TheatreSquared to celebrate the production's opening on June 3, 2022 at 6pm. All are invited to attend and details are available at theatre2.org.

Performances of Miss You Like Hell are scheduled from June 1 to July 10, with 7:30pm performances Tuesday through Saturday and 2pm matinees on Saturday and Sunday. The play is in the Spring Theatre at TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring Street in downtown Fayetteville, Arkansas. Tickets range from $20-$54. All fees are included, with no additional charges at checkout.

Subscription packages for TheatreSquared include full seven-play packages starting at $119, with four-to-six-play flex packages starting at $89. Benefits for season ticket holders include savings of up to 20% on every show, free unlimited exchanges, discounted reserved parking, and same-day discounts in The Commons Bar/Café and other T2 Restaurant & Hotel Partners

Through T2's Lights Up! For Access program, supported by the Walmart Foundation, SNAP benefit recipients can purchase $1 tickets, while students and patrons under the age of 30 can purchase $10 tickets. Fully subsidized, free tickets are also available for clients of a number of local community service organizations. For more information, visit theatre2.org/lights-up.

Subscription packages and single tickets can be reserved by calling TheatreSquared at (479) 777-7477 or by visiting theatre2.org/subscribe.

