HAMILTON, MEAN GIRLS, and More Announced at Walton Arts Center This Fall

Walton Arts Center announced tonight a must-see lineup for the 2021-22 Procter & Gamble Broadway Series. Touring Broadway returns to Northwest Arkansas this fall, and a Broadway subscription gets you the best seats at the best price in the room where it happens.

The season includes Walton Arts Center's two-week engagement of Hamilton as well as one-week engagements of Come From Away, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Mean Girls, An Officer and a Gentleman and Fiddler on the Roof. Broadway subscriptions are on sale now, and a subscription is the best way to guarantee tickets to all shows.

"We were thrilled to keep one of the shows originally scheduled for 2020 and almost all of the 2021 season, so our audiences are basically picking up where we left off with the suspension. Broadway is back in force," said Scott Galbraith, Walton Arts Center's vice president of programming and executive producer. "We are excited to bring Hamilton to the region this season too. It's no small feat being able to present Hamilton in a theater of our size. I believe it is a real testament to the industry's confidence in Northwest Arkansas, and is something we can all be proud of."

In addition to getting the best seats for the best price to all of the Broadway shows, subscribers also get discounts on most other shows during the season, free ticket exchanges or replacements and priority access to new shows added to the season. No-interest payment plans are available for subscribers.

Six-show Broadway subscription packages range from $356 to $545 for Tuesday and Wednesday evening and Thursday matinees, and $391 to $596 for Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening, and Saturday and Sunday matinees. Package prices vary depending on performance selected and location and include all fees. Dates, programs and prices are subject to change.

New subscriptions packages and subscription renewals can be purchased now online at waltonartscenter.org or by calling the subscriber hotline at 479.571.2785. Single tickets to Hamilton will go on sale this fall. Single tickets to the rest of Broadway and regular season shows will be available this summer.

2021-22 P&G Broadway Series

Come From Away

Tuesday, Oct. 26 - Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021

8 shows

Arkansas Premiere

On 9/11, the world stopped.

On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

This New York Times Critics' Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Don't miss this breathtaking new musical written by Tony Award-nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein helmed by 2017's Tony-winning Best Director Christopher Ashley. Newsweek cheers, "It takes you to a place you never want to leave!"

Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Tuesday, Nov. 30 - Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021

8 shows

Arkansas Premiere

Roald Dahl's amazing tale is now Northwest Arkansas golden ticket. It's the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man," and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray.

Willy Wonka is opening his marvelous and mysterious chocolate factory...to a lucky few. That includes Charlie Bucket, whose bland life is about to burst with color and confection beyond his wildest dreams. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing joyride through a world of pure imagination. Now's your chance to experience the wonders of Wonka like never before - get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper.

Mean Girls

Tuesday, Dec. 14 - Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021

8 shows

Arkansas Premiere

Mean Girls is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey ("30 Rock"), composer Jeff Richmond ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

An Officer and a Gentleman

Tuesday, Jan. 4 - Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022

8 shows

Arkansas Premiere

Based on the Oscar-winning film starring Richard Gere and Debra Winger, this breathtaking production celebrates triumph over adversity and includes one of the most iconic and romantic endings ever portrayed on screen. Featuring the Grammy Award-winning, No.1 hit single "Up Where We Belong," and a score based on the 1980's catalogue of music that gave voice to a generation, the live stage production is a new adaptation by multiple Tony-nominee Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Everyday Rapture), based on the original screenplay by Douglas Day Stewart. The musical is directed by Scanlan with choreography by Patricia Wilcox (Motown, A Night with Janis Joplin).

Zack Mayo's got smarts and a body built for U.S. Navy pilot boot camp, but he also has too much swagger, until he meets a drill sergeant who's determined to drill his arrogance out of him. Zack finds comfort in the arms of a local factory girl. But it isn't until tragedy befalls a fellow candidate that Zack learns the importance of love and friendship, finds the courage to be his best self and wins the heart of the woman he loves. A sweeping romance that lifts you up where you belong.

Hamilton

Tuesday, March 22 - Sunday, April 3, 2022

Two-week engagement with 16 shows - Subscribers will be seated in the first week.

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theater - a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Fiddler on the Roof

Tuesday, May 10 - Sunday, May 15, 2022

8 shows

Rich with musical hits you know and love, including "Tradition," "Sunrise, Sunset," "If I Were A Rich Man," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and "To Life (L'Chaim!)," Fiddler on the Roof is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter.

Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific, The King and I and 2017 Tony-winning Best Play Oslo, bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Brock and Sheldon Harnick. Featuring a talented cast, lavish orchestra and stunning movement and dance from Israeli Choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins, Fiddler on the Roof will introduce a new generation to the uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy, to love and to life!

To learn more about Walton Arts Center, visit www.waltonartscenter.org.