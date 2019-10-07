Broadway's Matt Cavenaugh & Jenny Powers Launch The Link Theatre Company

Matt Cavenaugh (West Side Story, Urban Cowboy, A Catered Affair, Grey Gardens) and Jenny Powers (Marie Dancing Still, Happiness, Grease, Little Women) have announced their newest venture, The Link Theatre Company, the first professional theatre company in Northeast Arkansas.

The Link, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, will be based in Jonesboro, Arkansas and its productions will draw on the finest Broadway, University, regional and local talent in order to bring innovative, custom designed musicals and plays to the Northeast Arkansas community.

The Link aims to further cultural advancement, arts appreciation, and economic development in the Jonesboro area, as well as provide unparalleled educational and professional opportunities for Arkansas State University students and area youth.

The Link's inaugural season will kick off in March 2020 with its debut production of The Fantasticks, the world's longest-running musical. Auditions will be held this fall. Matt Cavenaugh, makes his directorial debut with the production, which will run March 6 -8, 2020 at The Glass Factory in downtown Jonesboro.





