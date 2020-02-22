BWW Review: WAITRESS at Robinson Performance Hall

The hit Broadway musical Waitress bursts onto the stage at Robinson Performance Hall in Little Rock before a packed house. The enthusiastic crowd was eating it up like it was one of Jenna's delicious pies. This cast was as sharp and crisp as the cold night air. They took you from big laughs to knock-out songs without skipping a beat. And oh those beats are tremendous. The ingredients of this magical piece was a perfectly seasoned score, a bouncy and delectable book with a cast that put it together like a master bakers.

The fantastic music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles are enhanced by Jessie Nelson's crackling book. The show is full of so much humor and heart that you truly hate to see it end. And just like a wonderful pie, the cast combines to create the most delicious evening of musical theatre that anyone could ever hope for.

The musical tells the story of Jenna Hunterson, who is a waitress trapped in a bad marriage to her worthless husband Earl. When Jenna unexpectedly gets pregnant, she begins an affair with her gynecologist Dr. Jim Pomatter. Needing an escape plan, she sees a pie making contest and its grand prize as her chance.

Bailey McCall plays Jenna to perfection. Her gorgeous voice and downhome innocence makes you root for her from the jump. She is surrounded by a stellar group including Kennedy Salters as the wisecracking waitress friend, Becky. She knocks the roof of the theater with her powerful vocals and sassy personality. The other waitress, Dawn played by Gabriella Marzetta is a wonderfully kooky sidekick that is a crowd favorite. Brian Lundy playing Dr. Pomatter convinces as the shy, awkward doctor, who also thrills when he sings. The jerk of a husband Earl, played so perfectly by Clayton Howe makes you want to either slap him with a restraining order or just slap him. Kelly Krauter who plays the quirky, dorky suitor of Dawn is comic gold. His timing and physicality absolutely destroyed the crowd. He was hysterical. The rest of the cast and ensemble round out a flawless group of performers that create the perfect recipe for an incredible night of theatre.

This is a show that is not to be missed. Get tickets now, in fact, you may want to get multiple tickets because this is a show that is more enjoyable when you share it, just like a great dessert.

This show will continue through February 23rd, for tickets contact in person at Celebrity Attractions, via phone at 866.870.2717 or locally at 501.244.8800 or online at waitresstour.com





