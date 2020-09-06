Arkansas Repertory Theatre Presents Virtual Course, MASKS AT PLAY

Explore the rich history of theatrical masks and performance, from the zany world of Commedia dell'Atre to the modern superhero.

Registration is now open for Arkansas Arts Center's 6-week virtual course, Masks at Play!

Mask Creation:

You will design and sculpt a character with oil-based clay, and make a heavy duty paper mache mask from the sculpt. The finished product will be a mask inspired by the traditional forms of traditional mask making.

Mask Performance:

Beginning with Italian Commedia dell'Arte, students in the performance section of the tean/adult course will learn techniques of masked performance from a variety of world traditions. Through a collaborative process, the class will learn to allow the mask to determine character and, once donned, how it reshapes the performer.

Courses are available for Adults & Teens (ages 15+) or Families. Learn more and register at: https://bit.ly/3gS519b

