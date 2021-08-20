Arkansas Repertory Theatre Announces 2021/22 Season

Following this summer and fall's "Rep Outdoors" Series, the Arkansas Repertory Theatre has announced a return to producing live theatrical, indoor performances in 2021/22.

TO START, THE ARKANSAS REP IS OFFER A SPECIAL ADD-ON HOLIDAY PRODUCTION:

A Charlie Brown Christmas, the stage adaptation of the classic TV special, performed December 3-23, 2021, and featuring fun, holiday activities for the whole family. Written by Charles M. Schulz, Bill Melendez, Lee Mendelson, and Eric Schaeffer.

THE REP'S 2022 SPRING SEASON:

Designing Women, the world-premier comedy based on the smash-hit television series, performed January 18-February 6, 2022. Written by the creator of the television series, Linda Bloodworth Thomason. A co-production with Fayeteville's TheatreSquared.



School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play, the hilarious, critically-acclaimed play that's taking the theatre world by storm, performed March 1-20, 2022. Written by Jocelyn Bioh.



Into the Woods, the enchanting, brilliant musical that ventures beyond "happily ever after", performed April 19-May 22, 2022. With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine.

"After what feels like an eternity," said Executive Artistic Director Will Trice, "we are so excited to welcome you back to The Rep! Our upcoming three-show mainstage season (and special family add-on experience) represent what we've missed most about theatre - contagious laughter, gorgeous music, engaging stories, & shared fun with family and friends."



Ticket subscriptions to the three-production 2022 Spring Season go on sale September 15, with multiple "pick now" and "pick later" subscription options. Patrons who need more flexibility than a subscription can purchase "flex pass" tickets, also on sale September 15. A Charlie Brown Chirstmas is being offered as a special add-on option to season subscriptions and flex pass purchases for a discounted price.



The Rep is closely following recommended public health protocols to ensure that patrons, artists, and staff all have an enjoyable, comfortable, and safe experience. Specific protocols for each production will be announced as performances approach, based on the most current information.



Primating, The Rep's world-premiere romantic comedy, is currently running at the Little Rock Zoo through Sunday, August 29. Tickets are on sale through www.TheRep.org or by calling the box office at (501) 378-0405. Closing out the "Rep Outdoors" Series will be a free-to-the-public concert production of The Fantasticks on Sunday, October 3 at Murray Park. More information on that community event will be announced soon.



A Charlie Brown Christmas will feature a diverse cast of young actors and singers, ages 12 and up. Auditions for the production will be held at The Rep, September 7-9. All cast members must be fully vaccinated, as will the production team and all Arkansas Rep staff. For more information, and to sign up, visit: www.therep.org/charlie-brown-christmas-casting-notice/ Auditions for the remainder of the season will be announced at a later date.

ABOUT THE 21/22 PRODUCTIONS:

A Charlie Brown Christmas

By Charles M. Schulz, Bill Melendez, Lee Mendelson, and Eric Schaeffer

December 3-23, 2021



The whole Peanuts gang comes to life in this stage adaptation of the classic TV special, featuring a fantastic, jazz-infused score. For matinee performances, come early or stay after- the Rep building will be alive with kid-friendly holiday activities (did someone say Santa?), and unique gift shopping. Between the nostalgia and the fun, we guarantee you will leave feeling the holiday spirit.

Designing Women

By Linda Bloodworth Thomason

January 18-February 6, 2022

From the creators of the smash-hit television series, comes a world-premiere comedy bringing Julia, Suzanne, Mary Jo, and Charlene into our current age. It's 2020, and the ladies of Sugarbaker's design firm are as hilarious as ever, responding to their own differences and to the insanity of the world around them. With the same whip-smart, and unmistakably Southern brand of humor, this new play proves that nothing unites us like laughter. A co-production with Fayetteville's TheatreSquared.



School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play

The critically-acclaimed comedy that's taking the theatre world by storm

By Jocelyn Bioh

March 1-20, 2022



The critically-acclaimed comedy that's taking the theatre world by storm comes to The Rep stage. As the reigning queen bee of Ghana's most exclusive boarding school, Paulina has her sights on the 1986 Miss Universe pageant. But the arrival of a new transfer student from America changes the game. This fearless comedy confronts our conceptions of self-esteem and beauty; "ferociously entertaining, as heartwarming as it is hilarious" (The Hollywood Reporter).



Into the Woods

Music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by James Lapine

April 19-May 22, 2022



Little Red has strayed far from the path, Jack's found a 2nd beanstalk, Prince Charming's eyes are wandering, and there's a Witch living next door. Stephen Sondheim's most popular musical turns the world of fairy tales topsy-turvy, reminding us that granted wishes often bring complications. Filled with exquisite music and brilliant lyrics, this innovative new production is sure to enchant as it ventures beyond "happily ever after".

TICKETS FOR THE 2021 "REP OUTDOORS" SERIES CURRENTLY ON SALE:

Primating

The world premiere of a "wild" romantic comedy

By Jennifer Vanderbes

Directed by Ari Edelson

Running now through August 29, under the Civitan Pavilion inside the Little Rock Zoo



When an old flame unexpectedly arrives at his East African research camp, famed primatologist (and self-proclaimed alpha male) Desmond Hawkes has no idea just how much his world is about to change. When it comes to love, the curious behavior of humans can only be matched by the chimpanzees in the surrounding forest.



Primating is presented in partnership with the Little Rock Zoo and the City of Little Rock.



Tickets are on sale now, online at www.TheRep.org, or by calling our box office at (501) 378-0405.

The Fantasticks in Concert

A free-to-the-public concert staging of the classic musical

Book and lyrics by Tom Jones

Music by Harvey Schmidt

One night only, October 3, 2021, at Murray Park

"Try to Remember" a time when this charming show wasn't enchanting audiences around the world. The Fantasticks is a funny and romantic musical telling of a fable about a boy, a girl, and their two parents who try to keep them apart. Join us in celebrating this gorgeous score in one of our city's gorgeous outdoor settings.