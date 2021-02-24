Arkansas Arts Academy Appoints Richard Burrows As CEO

Arkansas Arts Academy has selected Richard Burrows as CEO, following a national executive search process led by Arts Consulting Group (ACG). He began his tenure on September 14, 2020.

Mr. Burrows has worked at the local, state, national, and international levels for more than 40 years. His appointments include K-12 public education, post-secondary institutions, governmental service, agency executive leadership, and community development. He most recently served as Director of Community Outreach & Engagement with The Historic Trust in Vancouver, Washington, overseeing successful services to the public to promote diverse participation in the past, present, and future histories of the community. Mr. Burrows has also served as the Director of Arts Education for the Los Angeles Unified School District. In this role, he implemented strategies to incorporate the fine arts into each grade at all 1,100 K-12 schools and for all 751,000 students. Mr. Burrows began his career as a dancer and choreographer, performing and teaching internationally.

A tenured associate professor of dance at The Ohio State University, he taught, presented, performed, and supervised pre-service teachers, K-12 instructors, and masters and doctoral students. Mr. Burrows holds a bachelor of fine arts in modern dance from the University of Utah

In making the announcement, School Board President Tony Beardsley, "We couldn't be more delighted and thrilled for Mr. Burrows to lead us in our unique venture and adventure. He was selected from many well-qualified national candidates in a rigorous review process with the assistance of a national search firm."

"This new position is the accumulative moment of all aspects of my career and I am delighted to be a part of such a forward-thinking, dynamic, and high-quality institution like the Arkansas Arts Academy School District," said Mr. Burrows.

"ACG was honored to work with Arkansas Arts Academy on the national executive search process for its new Executive Director," said ACG Senior Vice President Wyona Lynch-McWhite. "We are confident that his expertise in arts education will advance Arkansas Arts Academy as a world-renowned arts institution committed to providing a meaningful, rigorous, and engaging educational experience that values creativity in all aspects of the curriculum."