Wynn Las Vegas Welcomes Comedian Trevor Noah To Encore Theater With 'Loud & Clear Tour'

Celebrated comedian and Emmy Award-winning The Daily Show host Trevor Noah will make his Wynn Las Vegas debut with his "Loud & Clear Tour" this July. Noah will take the stage at Encore Theater for two nights only, July 24 and 25. Tickets for this performance go on sale Friday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. PT.

Noah expanded his "Loud & Clear Tour" due to popular demand after more than 75 sold-out shows at venues across North America in 2019. Known for his insightful and authentic take on politics and current events, fans can expect to be delighted by Noah's hilarity in the intimate Encore Theater.

Ticket Information

Date: July 24-25, 2020

Public On-Sale: Friday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. PT

Price: $59.50-$149.50 plus applicable fees

Points of Purchase: Wynn Las Vegas Box Office (702-770-9966) or WynnLasVegas.com

Noah has written, produced and starred in eight comedy specials, most recently including "Son of Patricia" on Netflix, and is also the author of the No. 1 New York Times bestseller "Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood." In addition to his professional endeavors, Noah launched The Trevor Noah Foundation in 2018 as a youth development initiative that enhances youth preparedness for higher education or entry into the workforce.





