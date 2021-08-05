WOW – THE VEGAS SPECTACULAR Will Return To The Rio Showroom at Rio All-suite Hotel & Casino This Month

The internationally acclaimed production, "WOW - The Vegas Spectacular," will make its dazzling return to the Rio Showroom at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on Tuesday, August 10. The production will feature many of its favorite performers, as well as all-new acts that will thrill audiences nightly. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.



Prior to the pandemic shut down, "WOW" had received numerous awards including the prestigious "Best of Las Vegas" awards as Best Value Show (Gold), Best Family Friendly Show (Silver), Best New Act/Show (Bronze) and Best Production Show (Bronze). Many of the thrilling and hilarious numbers familiar to audiences will return including comedian Alex Traisci, along with brand new acts including NAVAS and their "Wheel of Death" (Gold Medalists at the Monte Carlo Festival), the breathtaking Adagio act "Duo Ice," the gravity-defying hand-to-hand act "Acrodream," "Rialcris" the trio of muscle men recently featured on America's Got Talent, the aerial duo "Luna Girls," a mind-blowing Icarian act and, the juggling talents of Paul Ponce, the son of former "WOW" stars Silvia Silvia and Victor Ponce who are now starring in "EXTRAVAGANZA" at Bally's Las Vegas.



"WOW" has performed over 1,200 performances since its debut at Rio Las Vegas on Oct. 7, 2017, and has transported audiences into a world of water, wonder and fantasy. This acclaimed production, seen by more than 2.5 million people, features a cast of more than 30 international performing artists, acrobats and dancers fly, flip, fold, dance and defy the imagination in a 180-degree theatrical setting that engages the audience from beginning to end with 3D multi-media projections, water walls and holograms. Add breathtaking acrobatics, dazzling choreography, thrilling theatrical lighting, magnificent music and some brand new, never-before-seen acts in the show and you are sure to be wowed!



"We are so excited that we are finally able to reopen 'WOW' at the Rio and once again entertain the Las Vegas audiences that have embraced our show and our cast over the last three years," said creator and director, Hanoch Rosènn. "After the last 16 months our cast is thrilled and ready to return to the stage with many of the audience's favorite acts, as well as a few new ones that will for sure 'wow' our audiences."



Rosènn is known worldwide for his extravagant and large-scale productions, including "Festigal" where he directed Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot in her stage-acting debut in 2008. Rosènn created "WOW" as a fast-paced, stunning spectacular which, to date, has been seen by more than 2.5 million people.



"WOW" made its North American premiere in 2017 in the Rio Showroom at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino which was transformed into a world of water including a custom-built stage and pool that promises an up-close and interactive audience experience. Though grand in scale, design and production, the family-friendly show will provide Las Vegas audiences with an intimate theatrical water show adventure unlike any other. The international cast features some of the greatest acrobats and specialty acts from the USA, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Ukraine, France, the UK and more.

Not only are audiences loving "WOW," but the critics are as well:

"WOW - The Vegas Spectacular" will play the Rio Showroom at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in August on Tuesday and Friday at 8:00 pm, and Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. (Dark Monday). From September 2021 on, "WOW" will perform nightly at 7:00 pm with additional shows at 9:30 pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday (Dark Friday). Tickets range from $52.99 to $126.93 + taxes and fees and can be purchased at Ticketmaster, www.Caesars.com/shows or by calling 702-777-7776.