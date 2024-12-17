Voctave and The Las Vegas Men's Chorus Returns to the UNLV Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Returning to Las Vegas, the UNLV Performing Arts Center (UNLV PAC) proudly welcomes the return of a capella sensation Voctave in “The Corner of Broadway and Main Street.” The group performs in the Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m. The Las Vegas Men’s Chorus (LVMC), a UNLV Performing Arts Center partner, will be the opening act.



With more than 160 million social media views on their performance videos to date, Voctave was formed in 2015 by producer and arranger Jamey Ray. The group showcases voices from a wealth of diverse musical backgrounds and experiences, such as contemporary Christian music, musical theater, barbershop, pop and choral music.



The powerful voices making up Voctave include producer and arranger Jamey Ray, along with (alphabetically) E.J. Cardona, Tiffany Coburn, Ashley Espinoza, Karl Hudson, Chrystal Johnson, Kate Lott, Drew Ochoa, Aaron Stratton, Kurt von Schmittou and Sarah Whittemore.



The group has recorded and performed songs from eleven albums, including “The Corner of Broadway and Main Street,” “Somewhere There’s Music,” “Goodnight, My Someone” and timeless holiday albums such as “It Feels Like Christmas” and “The Spirit of the Season.” Many of their singles are regularly played online, with their “Disney Love Melody” having received more than 17 million streams on Spotify.



Opening for Voctave, the Las Vegas Men’s Chorus has been singing in Las Vegas for over three decades, bringing Community, Harmony, Opportunity, Respect, Unity, and Service to all. The group boasts over 100 active members who strive to continue their mission to spread joy for their 32nd season. LVMC opens the evening with glittering selections from Broadway, Hollywood, & Motown with a set featuring time-honored classics with new twists transcribed for Tenor/Bass voices.

