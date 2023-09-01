Video: Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' at Las Vegas Residency

The concert also included performances of songs like "Luck Be a Lady," "La Vie En Rose," and more.

Sep. 01, 2023

Lady Gaga made her grand return to the Las Vegas stage last night for the first time since 2021 last night.

With a dazzling show complete with new outfits and visuals, Gaga debuted a new version of her hit "Chromatica" single, "Stupid Love."

With Jazz remixes of songs like "Born This Way" and "Bad Romance" already on the set list, Gaga treated audiences to the very first performance of this big-band version of the pop single.

Watch Lady Gaga perform a jazz version of "Stupid Love" here:

During the performance, Lady Gaga also spoke out in support of the transgender community, dedicating a piano version of "Born This Way" to them.

"Sometimes you hear people say things like, 'I don't always know what to say.' Just listen! Don't say nothing. Listen to stories of real people's lives," she stated.

Watch Lady Gaga perform a stipped-back version of "Born This Way" in Las Vegas here:

Last month, Gaga announced that she would be returning to Vegas in September to perform 12 shows before wrapping up the on October 5. The shows mark Lady Gaga's first Jazz performances since the passing of Tony Bennett. 

The "Jazz & Piano" shows feature stripped-down versions of her hits as well as music from the Great American Songbook. Gaga also performs recent tracks from her latest jazz album, "Love For Sale," her final collaborative work with the late Tony Bennett that celebrates Cole Porter's songbook.

Originally in 2019, Lady Gaga announced four exclusive "Jazz & Piano" evenings as part of her Las Vegas residency, but due to overwhelming demand, she decided to make them a permanent part of her Las Vegas performance schedule. 

For more information on Lady Gaga's Las Vegas performance schedule and how to get tickets, click here.

Lady Gaga has amassed an extraordinary 31 million global album sales and 171 million single sales, making her one of the best-selling musicians of all-time. Gaga is one of the biggest living forces in social media with more than 59 million likes on Facebook, over 72 million followers on Twitter and more than 31 million followers on Instagram.

Her fifth studio album, Joanne, was released in October 2016 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200, marking her fourth consecutive No. 1 album - the first female to do so in the last seven years.

Lady Gaga has also seen incredible touring success with Live Nation producing and promoting all of her tours since The Monster Ball tour (2009-2011), which was the highest-grossing tour for a debut artist in history.

Since then, she's also entertained fans with her Born This Way Ball tour (2012-2013); the 2014 ArtRave: The ARTPOP Ball tour; her 2015 tour collaboration with Tony Bennett; as well as her most recent JOANNE WORLD TOUR which wrapped earlier this year.





