Video: Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' at Las Vegas Residency

Lady Gaga made her grand return to the Las Vegas stage last night for the first time since 2021 last night.

With a dazzling show complete with new outfits and visuals, Gaga debuted a new version of her hit "Chromatica" single, "Stupid Love."

With Jazz remixes of songs like "Born This Way" and "Bad Romance" already on the set list, Gaga treated audiences to the very first performance of this big-band version of the pop single.

Watch Lady Gaga perform a jazz version of "Stupid Love" here:

During the performance, Lady Gaga also spoke out in support of the transgender community, dedicating a piano version of "Born This Way" to them.

"Sometimes you hear people say things like, 'I don't always know what to say.' Just listen! Don't say nothing. Listen to stories of real people's lives," she stated.

Watch Lady Gaga perform a stipped-back version of "Born This Way" in Las Vegas here:

lady gaga said TRANS RIGHTS🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/L80yfavqRy — steven (@stevenartpop) September 1, 2023

Last month, Gaga announced that she would be returning to Vegas in September to perform 12 shows before wrapping up the on October 5. The shows mark Lady Gaga's first Jazz performances since the passing of Tony Bennett.

The "Jazz & Piano" shows feature stripped-down versions of her hits as well as music from the Great American Songbook. Gaga also performs recent tracks from her latest jazz album, "Love For Sale," her final collaborative work with the late Tony Bennett that celebrates Cole Porter's songbook.

Originally in 2019, Lady Gaga announced four exclusive "Jazz & Piano" evenings as part of her Las Vegas residency, but due to overwhelming demand, she decided to make them a permanent part of her Las Vegas performance schedule.

For more information on Lady Gaga's Las Vegas performance schedule and how to get tickets, click here.

