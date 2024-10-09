VERTICAL.SHOW Featuring Circus, Pole, And Aerial Artistry To Debut at Notoriety Live

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Vertical.Show, a mesmerizing blend of circus, pole and aerial artistry, is set to begin its exciting residency at Notoriety Live, located on the 3rd floor of Neonopolis in the heart of Downtown Las Vegas. The residency will officially kick off on October 10, and will run through the end of the year, featuring performances every Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Vertical.Show brings together a diverse and talented cast of performers who will showcase breathtaking aerial acts, gravity-defying pole acrobatics, and captivating dance routines. Each performance promises to push the boundaries of physical strength and artistic expression, offering audiences a truly unforgettable experience.

Vertical.Show was originally conceived as a gala event accompanying international pole sports and aerial gymnastics championships. Its journey began in 2017 with its debut at the 1st All-Russian Open Pole Sports and Aerial Gymnastics Championship in Saint Petersburg. Since then, it has become an integral part of major global events:

• 2017: Vertical.Show debuts at the 1st All-Russian Championship in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

• 2018: Vertical.Riaing 8un premiered during the 1st All-Russian Championship in Sochi, Russia.

• 2018: Vertical.Brave Hew World was featured during the 7th World Pole Sports Championships by the International Pole Sports Federation (IPSF) in Salou, Spain.

• 2021: Vertical.Show reached new heights by appearing in Episode 1606 of

America's Got Talent (Season 16, USA).

• 2022: The show headlined the 4th American Pole League Championships in Charleston, South Carolina, USA.

• 2023: Vertical.Show toured at the Great Star Theatre in San Francisco, California, and also debuted its adult-themed version, AfterDark.

• 2023: The show was featured in the Miss Severstal beauty contest gala concert in Cherepovets, Russia.

• 2024: Vertical.8how returned to San Francisco for another successful run at the Great Star Theatre in April.

Now, with its Las Vegas residency, Vertical.Show aims to solidify its place as a world-class live performance, blending athleticism and artistry in a captivating production.

Residency Schedule:

• October 10: Opening Night, 7 to 9 p.m.

• October 11: 9 to 11 p.m.

• October 12: 9 p.m. to midnight (Featuring American Pole League Championships 2024 finalists during the intermission)

• October 13: 5 p.m. (Kids meet-and-greet and live workshop on stage)

• October 14: 7 to 9 p.m.

Regular Showtimes (after opening week):

• Thursdays: 7 to 9 p.m.

• Saturdays: 9 to 11 p.m.

• Sundays: 5 p.m. (including the Kids Meet-and-Greet and Workshop)

To make this experience accessible to families, kids enter free to all performances. Discounted rates are available for youth and seniors, ensuring everyone can enjoy the spectacle of Vertical.Show.

Click here for more info and to purchase tickets.

Comments