Tivoli Village Kicks Off Their Road To Holiday With Family-Friendly Events

Tivoli Village welcomes the start of pre-winter months with family-friendly activities and events coming to the sprawling, open-air property now through December. Enjoy holiday festivities coupled with Tivoli's picturesque scenery to start the most wonderful time of the year off right!

SPECIAL EVENTS

Undead Maze

Fun Fright Productions presents Terror at Tivoli Village! The event will feature an "undead" maze complete with 2,000-square-feet of sheer terror with every twist and turn. Ticket proceeds collected from the most affordable haunted house in Las Vegas will benefit the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth.

Date: Halloween Night - Thurs. Oct. 31 (7 p.m. - 1 a.m.); Oct. 25 through Nov. 3 - Fri., Sat., & Sun. (7 p.m. - 12 a.m.); Oct. 26 through Nov. 3, Sat. & Sun. ONLY (Kid's friendly haunt 12-6 p.m.)

Price: $5 - $15

---------------------------

Cupkates Halloween Meet and Greet with MALEFICENT

Something Wicked This Way arrives at Cupkates at Tivoli Village on Sat. Oct. 26! The great and powerful lifelike Maleficent will host a meet and greet to grace all of the little villains in training. To make a reservation, call 702-439-3266 or email kate@cupkateslv.com.

Date: Sat., Oct. 26

Time: 10:30 am, 11:00 am, 11:30 am

---------------------------

Trunk or Treat

Fit4Mom and Tesla Owners Club are teaming up to create a one-of-a-kind Trunk or Treat at Tivoli Village! With passed candy, face painters, special offers, food trucks, vendors, a Haunted Maze, and a family-friendly Halloween movie showing Disney's Coco, there will be fun for the whole family!

Date: Thurs., Oct. 31

Time: Trunk or Treat, 5:30 pm - 7: 30 pm; Movie in the Piazza, 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Price: Complimentary, all ages welcome. Admission fee for Haunted Maze.

--------------------------------

3rd Annual Dia De Los Muertos

Celebrate Dia De Los Muertos with co-hosts El Dorado Cantina and Hamptons. Enjoy live entertainment, kids' games, food trucks, bounce houses, drink specials, a classic car show, and more.

Date: Sat., Nov. 2

Time: 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Price: Complimentary, all ages welcome

--------------------------------

Kids Community Day! Adopt A Reindeer and Visit Santa

Ten local artists will be painting life-size ceramic reindeer at the main stage that will be placed around Tivoli Village through the end of December. Each reindeer will be adopted out to the highest contributor and each contribution will benefit a different local charity. Help your favorite charity this season and capture some great photos with life-size ceramic reindeer art pieces. There will also be photos with Santa, food, games, face painting, music, and more! Donations will be accepted through Tues. Dec. 31.

Date: Sat., Nov. 16

Time: 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Price: Complimentary, all ages welcome

--------------------------------

Sugar Plum Party

Meet the Sugar Plum Fairy and her friends from the Land of the Sweets! Take photos, partake in an arts and crafts session, and enjoy a Nutcracker preview performance by the Las Vegas Dance Academy Youth Ensemble.

Date: Sun., Nov. 17 & Sun., Nov. 24

Time: 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Price: One Child, $15; $10 per child for 2 or more children; Adults 18+ are free

---------------------------------

Small Business Saturday Market

Shop small on Small Business Saturday. Come check out Tivoli's existing tenants and pop-up market to meet local and online businesses. Enjoy food and drink specials, games, bounce houses, face painters, live music, and more. For booth space, please email info@tivolilv.com.

Date: Sat., Nov. 30

Time: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Price: Complimentary, all ages welcome

--------------------------------

Operation Santa's Workshop

Operation Santa's Workshop experience returns to Tivoli Village for the holiday season. Join Santa Claus and his elves as they reveal the exciting work done to prepare for the holidays. Experience the magic of Christmas in five meticulously themed rooms, each one transporting you into a world of holiday fun. Explore Candy Cottage, the Elf Workshop, Mrs. Claus' Kitchen, the Elves' Snowy Playground, and one-on-one time with Santa Claus himself.

Date: Fri., Nov. 22 through Tues.,Dec. 24

Time: Times vary

Price: $34 - $39

Tickets: www.opnorthpole.com

From dancing in the streets to yoga on the Piazza, old-world elegance blends seamlessly with today's active lifestyle at Tivoli Village. Anchored by Restoration Hardware's RH Las Vegas, The Gallery at Tivoli Village, the outdoor center is complemented by a curated collection of retailers ranging from luxury brands to one-of-a-kind boutiques. Enticing restaurants range from local favorite, Echo & Rig Butcher and Steakhouse, to national standout, Brio Tuscan Grille, while Kilo Club and Dance With Me serve as upscale experiential destinations beyond traditional retail and dining options.

Located in one of the most affluent sections of Southern Nevada, Tivoli Village is 15 minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, conveniently situated near the Summerlin Parkway. The center proudly boasts 370,000 square feet of retail and restaurants and 300,000 square feet of Class A office space.

Complimentary valet and covered parking are provided. Restaurant and store hours vary. For more information on events at Tivoli Village visit tivolivillagelv.com.





