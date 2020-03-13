Tivoli Village Implements Heightened Sanitation Procedures And Cancels Events Amidst Coronavirus Uncertainty

Tivoli Village, Las Vegas' premier lifestyle and retail destination, has implemented a heightened sense of sanitation procedures and has canceled several upcoming family-friendly events. Based on conversations with Clark County and the Southern Nevada Health Department, Tivoli Village felt it was necessary to take immediate action.

"The health and safety of our guests and tenants is our top priority," said Andrea Schubert, Assistant General Manager at Tivoli Village. "We are working closely with the International Council of Shopping Centers and the Center for Disease Control to help us make our decisions moving forward."

Tivoli Village has canceled their Kid's Community Day event that was set to take place on Saturday, March 14 among other events as a preventative measure to protect families and their children. The shopping destination will also be installing additional alcohol-based hand sanitizer dispensers as well as sanitizing high volume touchpoints much more frequently with hospital-grade products, with areas including restrooms, elevators and escalators.

Tivoli Village plans to operate business as usual aside from the cancelation of this weekend's event. Tivoli Village is in constant communication with its restaurant and retail tenants to ensure that the center is providing the safest possible environment for their guests as a whole during this time of uncertainty.





