Three Square Food Bank's Annual Spring Campaign Returns In Effort To 'Bag Childhood Hunger'

Three Square Food Bank continues the fight against hunger with the return of its Bag Childhood Hunger Campaign on Saturday, April 1. Donations made through Wednesday, May 31 will have double the impact, thanks to generous matching sponsors Nevada Gold Mines operated by Barrick and NV Energy Foundation.

More than 131,000 children in Southern Nevada, or one in four, are living in a food-insecure household. With a significant number of families still struggling to put food on their tables, tens of thousands of Clark County School District students continue to rely on free or reduced-price meal programs.

"Proper nutrition is critical at every age, but even more so for children to help them grow up healthy and strong," said Three Square Interim President and CEO Michelle Beck. "2023 marks 11 years of our Bag Childhood Hunger Campaign, which allows us to double-down on food insecurity by providing more food to Southern Nevada's youth."

The Bag Childhood Hunger campaign supports Three Square's childhood nutrition programs, including Kids Cafe, BackPack for Kids and Meet Up and Eat Up. These programs ensure that children receive wholesome, nutritious meals after school, over the weekends and during the summer months.

An element of the Bag Childhood Hunger campaign is "Fashion for Three Square," a special invitation-only event held in May, imagined and underwritten by the Bennett Family Foundation, where Three Square will thank its donors for their ongoing support.

Three Square is one step closer to ending childhood hunger thanks to the following presenting sponsors: Caesars Foundation, Jill & Frank Fertitta, III, Teresa & Lorenzo Fertitta, Gene Haas Foundation, Green Valley Grocery, Health Plan of Nevada, Ted & Maria Quirk, Rachel Shiffrin & David Hirschfeld, Station Casinos, and Top Rank, Inc.

To donate to the Bag Childhood Hunger campaign or for more information about Three Square's childhood nutrition programs, visit threesquare.org.

Three Square is Southern Nevada's only food bank and largest hunger relief organization, serving Las Vegas and all of Clark, Lincoln, Esmeralda and Nye counties. Since opening in 2007, Three Square has provided more than 528 million pounds of food to hundreds of thousands of people in need and earned a reputation as one of the most efficient and effective food banks in the country. Three Square is a community collaborative partnership with businesses, nonprofit agencies, food distributors, higher education institutions, the Clark County School District, governmental entities, the media and thousands of volunteers working together to support food-insecure Southern Nevadans. Last year, Three Square provided over 51 million pounds of food, the equivalent of more than 42 million meals, through its network of community partners. A member of the Feeding America network of food banks, Three Square remains committed to its mission of providing wholesome food to hungry people, while passionately pursuing a hunger-free community. If you or someone you know needs food assistance, or wants to learn more about Three Square's vision of a community where no one is hungry, please connect at threesquare.org.