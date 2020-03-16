The Stove Launches Temporary Pop-up Market To Aid Those In Need Surrounding Times Of Uncertainty

The Stove located in Henderson is launching a temporary pop-up market as an effort to aid their guests in need. With the high demand for essentials such as eggs, milk, and toilet paper, and scarce conditions at local supermarkets, The Stove felt the need to fill a void in their neighborhood.

"We do not wish to see our guests and the elderly community go without due to these times of uncertainty," said Executive Chef and Part Owner Antonio Nunez. "The current scenes at local grocery stores may be too stressful for seniors to endure, and buying in bulk may not be feasible for individuals, so we wanted to offer an alternative."

The Stove plans to sell their overstock of items through depletion, but they do warn guests that there is a limit on items to avoid hoarding. The household items that will be sold include:

Local farm fresh milk ($5.50/gallon)

Local farm fresh eggs ($3.50/dozen)

Toilet paper ($1.50/roll)

Fettuccine ($2/pound)

Instant oatmeal (.40 cents)

Canned chicken broth ($5.50/50oz.)

Chicken soup ($1.25/7.25oz.)

Tomato soup ($5.50/50oz.)

Gatorade ($1.50/20oz.)

Half & half ($4/qt.)

Butter ($1.75/stick)

Hand sanitizer ($4/2oz.)

Items will be available for purchase as soon as March 17th at The Stove's pop-up market which will take place inside their private dining room. Priority will be given to their senior guests and availability is based on a first-come-first-serve basis. The market hours are Monday-Sunday from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., or until stock runs out.





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You