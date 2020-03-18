The Stove Implements New Safety Protocols Surrounding Nevada's 30 Day Shut-in

The Stove located in Henderson is providing new ways to enjoy their delicious eats surrounding the 30 day shut-in ordinance ordered by Governor Steve Sisolak. Services that are still up-and-running while keeping the new state laws top-of-mind include:

•Curbside delivery for all to-go orders moving forward. Guests must call ahead and pay over the phone for this amenity.

•The Stove is promoting contactless delivery (with zero delivery fees) from DoorDash. The restaurant's entire menu is available for delivery using this platform.

•Meal prep services are being offered as a grab-and-go option in conjunction with The Stove's essential market, along with a curbside delivery option available to the general public. Guests should call the restaurant at 702-625-5216 for more information and for current meal plan options (menus change weekly).

•The market is pressing forward with their temporary pop-up that contains all of the essentials that grocery stores have a scarcity of including toilet paper, eggs, bottled water and non-perishable items. Seniors receive priority shopping and curbside assistance is available. The Stove will also fill up water jugs with their filtration system free of charge.





