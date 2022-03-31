The Space To Celebrate The Life Of Stephen Sondheim And Raise Money For The Actors Fund

From "West Side Story" to "Company" to "Into the Woods," Sondheim left the world a better place than he found it and for that, The Space and a variety of Las Vegas entertainers honor him and his incomparable work with The Life of Stephen Sondheim on Thursday, May 12 at 8 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.). A full lineup of performers for this celebration to be announced at a later date.



All tickets are $30 and are available online at www.thespacelv.com. 100-percent of the proceeds will benefit The Actors Fund.



In April of 2020, The Space and Mondays Dark raised $120,000 for The Actors Fund during the height of the pandemic, and since the partnership between Mondays Dark and The Actors Fund began, more than 1 million dollars has been distributed to the entertainment community in Nevada. This upcoming concert is another opportunity for Vegas to support this amazing organization with a celebration of one of the greatest creators of our time.



The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. The Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, senior and affordable housing, and secondary employment and training services. Visit actorsfund.org for additional information.



The Space is Vegas' Community Driven, Charity Based Arts Complex consisting of a 3,000 square foot of raw performance/event space, Black Box Theatre, a podcast recording studio and a piano bar with unique views of The Strip. Since opening, The Space has hosted Tony-award winners, Grammy-award winners, private parties, comedy showcases, fashion shows to birthday parties.



As Las Vegas' premier entertainment community and the city's most anticipated fundraising event, Mondays Dark was founded in November 2013 by entertainer and philanthropist Mark Shunock. Shunock's goal was to provide the community with a sizzling mix of entertainment, music and comedy while supporting local charities such as Opportunity Village, Nevada SPCA, Orion Cancer Foundation, Keep Memory Alive, AFAN Aid for Aids of Nevada, and Habitat for Humanity to name a few. Since its launch, Mondays Dark has partnered with over 140 local charities and raised more than $1.4 million, one event at a time, one ticket at a time.



For additional information on The Space or Mondays Dark, or please visit www.thespacelv.com or www.MondaysDark.com.