The Soirée, 7th Annual LA Music Industry Gala, Moves To Vegas For GRAMMY Weekend

Following the move of the GRAMMY Awards to Las Vegas, The Soirée, LA's annual red carpet music industry gala, will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022, 6 p.m. to 12 Midnight at Rockhouse Las Vegas in The Venetian Resort.

Music industry professionals, including GRAMMY nominees, members and past winners, agents, managers, producers, label executives and other entertainment industry influencers are scheduled to attend the seventh annual red carpet networking celebration.

The event annually attracts celebrities that have included such diverse notables as five-time GRAMMY Award winner and Hall of Fame inductee Dionne Warwick, Hollywood Walk of Fame honoree David Hasselhoff and the late Larry King, EMMY and Peabody award winner.

The Soirée is produced by Al Walser, a Swiss-born Liechtenstein singer, songwriter and record producer, who produced 2017 and 2020 GRAMMY Award winning albums, plus was a 2012 GRAMMY nominated artist.

"We're looking forward to bringing the glitz and glamor of Hollywood to The City of Entertainment on Awards Weekend," said Walser.

Actress, comedienne and television personality April Brucker will host the red carpet. Her TV credits include ABC's "Videos After Dark with Bob Saget," NBCUniversal's "Judge Jerry," MTV's "What's My Secret," and ABC News "What Would You Do?" Her streaming television show "April in Vegas" will launch this spring from The English Hotel, a Marriott Tribute Portfolio boutique hotel helmed by celebrity chef Todd English in the Las Vegas Arts District.

Live music during the evening will include a performance by Vegas-based Pop Soul featuring vocalist Serena Henry, a three-time winner at the legendary Apollo Theater.

General admission Industry Tickets are $83 and Platinum Tickets with red carpet and seating VIP access are $155 and may be purchased online subject to availability at www.TheSoiree.LA.