The Smith Center To Require Vaccinations or Proof of Negative COVID-19 Test For Audience Members

The venue revealed that currently the only exceptions are guests under 12, who must be accompanied by an adult that meets their theater’s vaccination requirements.

Aug. 13, 2021  
The Smith Center has revealed that all guests will need to show proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination at the time of entry. Proof of vaccination must come directly from the healthcare provider that performed the vaccination and guests will be asked to present a physical copy of their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card.

The venue revealed that currently the only exceptions are:

  • Guests under the age of 12, who must be accompanied by an adult that meets their theater's vaccination requirements; or

  • Guests who need reasonable accommodations due to a medical exception or a sincerely held religious belief.

For adult guests over the age of 12 who are not able to be vaccinated for one of the reasons listed above, they must provide proof of one of the following instead of evidence of vaccination:

  • Negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance start time, or

  • Negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time.

Entry will be denied for guests who do not provide the documentation as required above.


