The Orleans Announces December Lineup

The Orleans Hotel and Casino will bring highly-acclaimed entertainers to The Orleans Showroom in December, including renowned singer Engelbert Humperdinck, Family-Friendly Rodeo Viewing Parties, the holiday show "Merry Christmas Darling: A Carpenters' Christmas," swing revival group Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and funk band Con Funk Shun. December entertainment will also feature free live entertainment at Bourbon Street Lounge and Bailiwick All American Pub + Eatery throughout the month.

The Orleans Showroom

Friday, November 29, Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1

In the mid-1960s, Engelbert Humperdinck found early success in Europe with the hit single "Release Me," which spent 56 weeks in the "Top 50" of the U.K. charts, and reached "No. 1" in 11 countries. Humperdinck followed-up the hit single with the ballads "There Goes My Everything" and "The Last Waltz." In 1969, his self-titled album peaked at "No. 5" on both the U.S. and U.K. charts.

Humperdinck continued to produce hits in the 1970s, including "After the Lovin'," which became a "Top Ten" single in the U.S., earning gold designation. His album of the same name charted in the "Top 20" in the U.S. and was a Double-Platinum success for the singer. As the years went on, Humperdinck became a household name thanks to appearances on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson" and popular television shows, including "The Love Boat," "Hotel" and "Fantasy Island."

Throughout his career, Humperdinck has recorded 64 Gold albums, 35 Platinum albums and has been nominated for four Grammy Awards. He has also sold more than 140 million records worldwide. Humperdinck has also recorded with several fellow music legends, including Elvis Presley, Elton John, Kenny Rogers, Neil Sedaka, Gloria Gaynor and Willie Nelson.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $59.95 plus tax and fees.

Family-Friendly Rodeo Viewing Parties

Thursday, December 5 through Saturday, December 14

At the Orleans Showroom, rodeo fans of all ages can catch all the rodeo action at the Family-Friendly Rodeo Viewing Parties that will take place nightly at 6:30 p.m., starting on Thursday, December 5 through Saturday, December 14.

Doors open at 6 p.m. This event is free to the public. For more information, visit www.orleanscasino.com.

Merry Christmas Darling: A Carpenters' Christmas

Sunday, December 15

"Merry Christmas Darling: Carpenters' Christmas" starring songstress Michelle Berting Brett pays tribute to classic Carpenters' Christmas recordings with an equal complement of their biggest pop music hits. Richard and Karen Carpenter of the musical duo Carpenters' Christmas are best-known for their two classic Christmas albums as well as two Christmas-themed television specials. Their holiday music is played every season and their Christmas records still top the "Favorite Holiday Album" lists each year.

Berting Brett takes center stage with her Nashville band directed by Harry Sharpe, bringing holiday spirit to the family-friendly show. Audiences will enjoy fascinating stories and singing-along to Carpenters' hits like "Close to You," "Rainy Days and Mondays," "We've Only Just Begun" and all the Carpenters' Christmas favorites.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $19.95 plus tax and fees.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Saturday, December 28

The swing revival group Big Bad Voodoo Daddy arrived on the music scene more than 25 years ago with a legendary residency at the Brown Derby Nightclub in Los Angeles. The group skyrocketed to fame after featuring its songs "You & Me & the Bottle Make 3 Tonight (Baby)" and "Go Daddy-O" in the 1996 indie film "Swingers," starring Vince Vaughn and Jon Favreau.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy's music has been featured in countless films and television shows, including "Dancing with the Stars" and "Despicable Me." Selling out venues like the Lincoln Center and performing in largely televised events such as the Super Bowl XXXIII halftime show and The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy continues to perform for audiences all over the world.

The band has also performed alongside many symphony orchestras and has made countless appearances on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien," "Live with Regis" and "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno." Big Bad Voodoo Daddy has sold more than 2 million albums, performed more than 2,800 live shows and released 11 records.

The group's current lineup features original members Scotty Morris on lead vocals and guitar, Kurt Sodergren on percussion, Dirk Shumaker on double bass and vocals, Andy Rowley on baritone saxophone and vocals, Glen "The Kid" Marhevka on trumpet, Karl Hunter on saxophone and clarinet and Joshua Levy on piano.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $29.95 plus tax and fees.

Con Funk Shun

Tuesday, December 31

Formed in Vallejo, Calif., Con Funk Shun delivers a high-energy show featuring electrifying choreography, six-part vocal harmonies and a dash of humor. The funk group will perform romantic ballads and dance party hits, bringing memorable melodies, inventive horn arrangements and clav-guitar woven grooves to the stage.

In 2014, the band received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National R&B Music Society. The next year, they released their 12th studio album, "More Than Love," which was their first studio album in almost 30 years. Con Funk Shun celebrated their 45th anniversary as a band in 2017. They continue to sell out venues, performing their top hits like "Sho' Feels Good to Me."

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $77 plus tax and fees.

Bourbon Street Lounge

Bourbon Street is a modern 140-seat lounge where guests can enjoy free-spirited productions from the best in live entertainment, unobscured sightlines throughout the venue and a video poker bar. Schedule is subject to change.

December 5-7 Felice Garcia 9 p.m. - 2 a.m.

December 12-14 Vanessa LeGrand 9 p.m. - 2 a.m.

December 18 The NiteKings 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

December 19-21 Tyriq & Jamestown 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

December 26-28 Front Page 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

December 31 Envy 9 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Bailiwick

Bailiwick All American Pub + Eatery offers a fun and lively environment with handcrafted gastropub fare, specialty cocktails, an expansive draft and craft beer selection and free live entertainment throughout the month. For more details about Bailiwick's entertainment schedule, please visit www.orleanscasino.com/dine/casual-dining/bailiwick.





