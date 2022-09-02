The Neon Museum To Hold 10th Anniversary Celebration at Siegfried & Roy's Private Estate

The Neon Museum will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the opening of its current campus on Las Vegas Boulevard in historic downtown Las Vegas with a special evening celebration on Friday, Oct. 28, at Jungle Palace, the private estate of former Las Vegas illusionists Siegfried & Roy.

The once-in-a-lifetime outdoor formal affair includes guided tours inside the remarkable home led by S & R company and crew who knew the pair well. The evening will include a special appearance by their stage partner and close friend, Lynette Chappell, known as "The Evil Queen." Her intimate stories will highlight the on and off-stage lives of Siegfried & Roy, and other friends and colleagues of the illusionists will share their personal anecdotes too.

At the event, The Neon Museum will award the institution's founding president, Barbara Molasky, with its Glow Award to recognize her steadfast dedication and extraordinary contributions to establish The Neon Museum. Her efforts trace back to 1996, ultimately leading to the opening of the current museum campus in 2012 that has welcomed more than a million visitors over the last decade.

Noting that preserving the iconic signs of Fremont Street, such as the historic Hacienda Horse & Rider, became a personal mission for Barbara, Aaron Berger, executive director of The Neon Museum said, "From coalescing the museum's first donors to working with YESCO to develop The Neon Museum's initial collection, Barbara's unwavering commitment to creating a museum that would preserve and pay tribute to Las Vegas' history through its most iconic art form - the neon sign - has helped create an award-winning, nationally accredited museum that continues to grow and evolve. It is a great honor to recognize Barbara with this award and thank her for her extraordinary contributions to the success of The Neon Museum."

"Las Vegas boasts amazing works of neon art, and these pieces deserve to be reclaimed and preserved because they tell the city's rich and intriguing history," said Barbara Molasky. "I am very proud of what we achieved in the early years to establish The Neon Museum and help build it into the world-class institution that it is today."