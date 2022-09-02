Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Neon Museum To Hold 10th Anniversary Celebration at Siegfried & Roy's Private Estate

The event is on Friday, October 28.

Las Vegas News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 02, 2022  

The Neon Museum To Hold 10th Anniversary Celebration at Siegfried & Roy's Private Estate

The Neon Museum will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the opening of its current campus on Las Vegas Boulevard in historic downtown Las Vegas with a special evening celebration on Friday, Oct. 28, at Jungle Palace, the private estate of former Las Vegas illusionists Siegfried & Roy.

The once-in-a-lifetime outdoor formal affair includes guided tours inside the remarkable home led by S & R company and crew who knew the pair well. The evening will include a special appearance by their stage partner and close friend, Lynette Chappell, known as "The Evil Queen." Her intimate stories will highlight the on and off-stage lives of Siegfried & Roy, and other friends and colleagues of the illusionists will share their personal anecdotes too.

At the event, The Neon Museum will award the institution's founding president, Barbara Molasky, with its Glow Award to recognize her steadfast dedication and extraordinary contributions to establish The Neon Museum. Her efforts trace back to 1996, ultimately leading to the opening of the current museum campus in 2012 that has welcomed more than a million visitors over the last decade.

Noting that preserving the iconic signs of Fremont Street, such as the historic Hacienda Horse & Rider, became a personal mission for Barbara, Aaron Berger, executive director of The Neon Museum said, "From coalescing the museum's first donors to working with YESCO to develop The Neon Museum's initial collection, Barbara's unwavering commitment to creating a museum that would preserve and pay tribute to Las Vegas' history through its most iconic art form - the neon sign - has helped create an award-winning, nationally accredited museum that continues to grow and evolve. It is a great honor to recognize Barbara with this award and thank her for her extraordinary contributions to the success of The Neon Museum."

"Las Vegas boasts amazing works of neon art, and these pieces deserve to be reclaimed and preserved because they tell the city's rich and intriguing history," said Barbara Molasky. "I am very proud of what we achieved in the early years to establish The Neon Museum and help build it into the world-class institution that it is today."





More Hot Stories For You


Jeanmarie Simpson to Direct KINDERTRANSPORT at the Adelson Theatre This NovemberJeanmarie Simpson to Direct KINDERTRANSPORT at the Adelson Theatre This November
August 31, 2022

Celebrated theatre artist, Jeanmarie Simpson, known for her beautifully innovative stagings of Shakespeare, contemporary plays, adaptations, and her own original works, is set to begin rehearsals September 6th in Las Vegas for a November 3rd opening.
MICHAEL JACKSON ONE By Cirque Du Soleil Hosted The Annual Celebration Of The King Of Pop's Birthday, August 28-29MICHAEL JACKSON ONE By Cirque Du Soleil Hosted The Annual Celebration Of The King Of Pop's Birthday, August 28-29
August 30, 2022

​​​​​​​Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil, in collaboration with The Estate of Michael Jackson, honored the legendary King of Pop's birthday by delighting guests this past weekend with fun-filled activities inside its world-class theater at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
Canadian Crooner Matt Dusks to Sing Sinatra Across Canada And The U.S. On Tour This FallCanadian Crooner Matt Dusks to Sing Sinatra Across Canada And The U.S. On Tour This Fall
August 30, 2022

Multi-award-winning, platinum-selling Matt Dusk will be bringing audiences back to 1960's Las Vegas and one of music's most elegant eras with some of the most recognizable tunes in the American Songbook repertoire. This fall, Dusk will perform in 30 Canadian cities and 7 U.S. cities in the winter of 2023, including Las Vegas.
North American Screening Dates Announced for Yeston/Kopit PHANTOM Featuring KyuhyunNorth American Screening Dates Announced for Yeston/Kopit PHANTOM Featuring Kyuhyun
August 27, 2022

Cities, venues, and release dates for the North American cinema presentation of the South Korean production of Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit's 'Phantom' have been announced by its U.S. distributor The Art Seen.
Sarah Silverman Adds Comics To Labor Day Weekend Performance At Encore TheaterSarah Silverman Adds Comics To Labor Day Weekend Performance At Encore Theater
August 26, 2022

This Labor Day Weekend, two-time Emmy Award-winning comedian, actress, writer and producer Sarah Silverman will be joined by comedian, actor, and writer Atsuko Okatsuka, comedian Todd Glass and comedian and television producer Rory Albanese during a one-night-only engagement of “Sarah Silverman & Friends” at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.