The Library District Unveils Collection of Black History Month Events for All Ages

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



To celebrate Black History Month, the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District invites the community to a diverse lineup of FREE events and programs for kids, teens, and adults. The month-long celebration will feature live concerts, captivating dance performances, inspiring author visits, engaging art exhibits, and interactive craft classes. There's truly something for everyone at the 25 unique branches throughout the month.

“Black History Month offers a chance to explore diverse perspectives and the profound impact of Black history on American society,” said Las Vegas-Clark County Executive Director Kelvin Watson. “The Library District offers a diverse range of engaging experiences, from in-person events to a vast online collection of books, music, and movies.”

Haven't gotten your free library card yet? Sign-up only requires a few minutes of your time, and you can immediately start enjoying the incredible benefits. #GetCarded online or at any Library District branch for instant access to a world of discovery that will help you honor Black History all year long.

For a list of spotlight events, books, music, movies and online resources, visit the Library District’s 2025 Black History Month blog. All events are free and open to the public.

Please view individual event descriptions for complete details.

Saturday, February 1 at 3 p.m., Summerlin Library

Celebrate Black History Month Through Dance and Music Presented by The Nevada Ballet Theatre (Teens, Adults) - Through music, art, and dance Don Bellamy and the Nevada Ballet will honor the artists who have influenced and shaped the cultural landscape and continue to shape our future.

Friday, February 7 at 7 p.m., West Las Vegas Library

Message from the Elder (Adults) - A two-hour deep dive into social justice through the eyes of the elder. Rev. Mmoja Ajabu, a renowned social justice advocate and captivating speaker, has dedicated his life to fighting for equality and challenging the status quo.

Friday, February 7 at 7:00 p.m., Whitney Library

Audley Reid - Part of the Library Concert Series (Adults) - Groove to the musical stylings of saxophonist Audley Reid, who has practiced his craft around the world, entertaining audiences with his virtuosic command of jazz, rhythm and blues, reggae, and contemporary gospel.

Friday, February 7 at 7:30 p.m., Windmill Library

Saturday, February 8 at 2 p.m., Whitney Library

Saturday, February 8 at 7 p.m., West Charleston Library

Sunday, February 9 at 2 p.m., Clark County Library

Street Corner Renaissance - A Capella Doo-Wop Singers! (Adults) - Street Corner Renaissance, a group of distinguished gentlemen a cappella singers, is dedicated to singing the music they love from days gone by! With infectious energy, humor and delightful harmony, the quintet delights audiences with memorable a cappella versions of doo-wop and R&B music.

Sunday, February 16 at 3:00 p.m., Windmill Library

Grace City Opera Presents: A Tribute to Marian Anderson - A Black History Month Concert (Adults) – The Grace City Opera Theatre will stage a moving tribute to musical icon Marian Anderson. Celebrated as one of the greatest contralto opera singers of all time, Anderson’s trailblazing career took her around the world as she changed perceptions and broke down racial barriers with the power of her artistry and spirit.

Wednesday, February 19 at 4:30 p.m., Summerlin Library

Build It! Engineering - Celebrating Glenn Burke (Kids) - Learn about MLB legend Glenn Burke, credited with inventing the high-five in 1977, and some basic principles of engineering while working with your hands to design, manipulate, and build.

Friday, February 21 at 7 p.m., Windmill Library

Saturday, February 22 at 3 p.m., West Charleston Library

Sunday, February 23 at 3 p.m., Summerlin Library

Black Girl Magic Presented by Vegas City Opera (Teens, Adults) - Vegas City Opera presents Black Girl Magic, a one-of-a-kind show that centers around the amazingness of the Black Woman, and her role impacting society, and the magic she brings to the world. A variety of dynamic and talented artists will perform music of some of the most prolific women throughout history.

Comments