The Las Vegas Philharmonic Guild will host a December to Remember event on Sunday, December 1st, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Las Vegas National Golf Club (1911 E Desert Inn Rd, 89169). Emceed by Brandon Burk, the event will include a wine reception from 6:00-7:00 p.m., a silent auction, dinner, and musical entertainment by the Clark County High School Chorus, the Clark County High School String Ensemble, and by "The Rat Pack is Back!" (with exclusive meet & greet). Special performance by Kayla Quijano, the winner of the 2019 Cox Communications Las Vegas Philharmonic Youth Concerto Competition. Guests are encouraged to dress in festive holiday attire. Tickets are $150 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Adrienne Dabah with the Guild at vicvegas@cox.net or 702-461-6286. Tickets are also sold on Eventbrite and Facebook Events under "A December to Remember." Proceeds from the event will benefit the education programs of the Las Vegas Philharmonic in addition to the organization's newest community enrichment program, Music Van.

Guild President Shirley Kramer states, "Our December to Remember event continues our long-standing tradition of raising funds for the organization through signature events, and will be an opportunity for guests to enjoy superlative live entertainment, exciting silent auction shopping, and great food. All proceeds from the event will support the Las Vegas Philharmonic's Youth programs and the newly launched Music Van education and community enrichment project."

The Guild, comprised of almost 300 members, has been supporting the orchestra through its volunteering and fundraising efforts since July 2003 and has donated a total of more than $600,000 over the past fifteen years. Their mission is to support the orchestra in its musical performances and education initiatives. The Guild has received several fundraising awards from the League of American Orchestras for their creative events and programs including Romanian Rhapsody, Light Up The Night With Liberace, Runway Rhythms, Adopt-A-Musician, the 10th Anniversary Gala (A Decade of Musical Memories), and others.



The Las Vegas Philharmonic, led by Music Director, Donato Cabrera, established its presence in Southern Nevada in 1998. The mission of the Las Vegas Philharmonic is to inspire a lifelong appreciation of music through performances and educational experiences for our community that enhance the lives of our residents and the culture of our city.

Music education and outreach are the cornerstones of the Philharmonic's commitment to community. Our Youth Concert Series brings more than 23,000 children annually into the concert hall for a vital music education program, and our Cox Communications Young Artists' Concerto Competition recognizes and encourages emerging talent among Nevada youth in the area of music performance.

Our season of concerts showcases local talents alongside stellar nationally and internationally known guest artists on the magnificent Reynolds Hall stage. At the orchestra's core are 76 contracted professional musicians, many of whom are esteemed educators who also perform in other professional productions in Las Vegas, bringing depth and variety to the organization.

As a 501(c)(3) organization, the Philharmonic's community, education and artistic programs are made possible by the generous donations and support of individuals and corporations. To join us in our mission or learn more, visit lvphil.org or call 702.258.5438.





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You