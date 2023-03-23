The Jive Aces to Perform at Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot in March

Renowned worldwide for their spectacular, high-energy showmanship and becoming the first band to reach the final rounds of "Britain's Got Talent," United Kingdom's No.1 jive and swing band, The Jive Aces, is coming to Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot on March 25.

Continuing their US tour, the band started in 1989 and has stayed together because of their mutual love of the genre of music. The band members remain good friends; playing the music is cool, classic, upbeat and happy, making audiences want to move.

Performing in Vegas will be another dream come true since Vegas represents the height of professionalism and showmanship, the top tradition in real live entertainment.

"It's a challenge, an honor, and a joy to be playing in Vegas," says Ian Clarkson, one of the founders of The Jive Aces. "Following in the footsteps of Louis Prima and Keely Smith, Bobby Darin, the Treniers, the Rat Pack of Frank, Dean and Sammy, as well as the King, Elvis Presley!"

The Jive Aces wowed the judges on Britain's Got Talent with their show-stopping version of "I Wanna Be Like You," seen by over 20 million viewers. Their most popular music video, "Bring Me Sunshine," is a viral hit with nearly 3 million views on YouTube and has won seven film festival awards.

"Our purpose is to play and perform for people, cheer them up, move them and make them happy and that is what Vegas has really always been about, so we are looking forward to bringing our own style and show to the bright light city," says Ian.

The cabaret is located in the original iconic Commercial Deli frequented by The Rat Pack and countless celebrities throughout its heyday. Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot will bring a new era of excellence to the local performance venue scene, paying homage to the entertainment capital of the world. Live music will fill Coop's, with every seat a great seat to enjoy the performance of the featured talent. Formerly the Vegas Nevada Rooms, Coop's Cabaret and Hot Spot will offer Strip quality food and entertainment with lunch and dinner events, all for one low price.

The Jive Aces will perform at Coop's Cabaret on March 25, with showtime beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets includes a buffet, unlimited non-alcoholic drinks, and a show. Swing-themed cocktails, classic cocktails, and a full bar are available for an additional charge.

Visit www.coopscabaret.com to purchase tickets and view all their upcoming lunch and dinner shows. Coop's Cabaret is located at 953 E. Sahara Ave. in the Historic Commercial Center, where there is always free and easy parking.

Website https://coopscabaret.com/

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/coopscabaret

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/coopscabaretandhotspotofficial/

Phone: 702-998-6534