The Colosseum at Caesars Palace to Celebrate Grand Re-Opening with Keith Urban

In celebration of the grand reopening of The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, four-time GRAMMY Award winner Keith Urban will bring his acclaimed "GRAFFITI U WORLD TOUR" to Las Vegas for the first time with back-to-back evenings on Sept. 6 and 7. The performances from the reigning CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year will mark the debut of the newly-enhanced Colosseum, as well as the first performances to utilize the venue's new general admission capability on the main floor, creating a high-energy entertainment experience for fans. The shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Urban is one of the most explosive live performers in music today. His concerts are critically hailed the world over and feature many of his 24 chart-topping songs including Graffiti U's "Coming Home," RIPCORD's "Wasted Time," "The Fighter," his mega hit "Blue Ain't Your Color," and seminal No. 1's including "Somebody Like You," "Days Go By," "Long Hot Summer" and "Stupid Boy." His now legendary unpredictability has seen Urban performing with fans, with special guests, giving away used show guitars and performing solos perched atop audience seating.

General ticket prices beginning at $59, plus applicable tax and fees, go on sale to the general public starting Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com or in-person at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace box office. Members of The 'Ville, Keith Urban's official fan club, will have access to a presale beginning Saturday, July 13 at 10 a.m. PT.

Citi is the official presale credit card for Urban's performances at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginningMonday, July 15 at 10 a.m. PT through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com .

In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale beginning Wednesday, July 17 at 10 a.m. PT. All presales end Thursday, July 18 at 10 p.m. PT.

The current CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year and four-time GRAMMY Award winner Keith Urban released "We Were" - on May 14th - his first new single of 2019. It comes after the 2018 release of Graffiti U and his acclaimed "GRAFFITI U WORLD TOUR," which played to more than a million fans in seven countries on three continents. Besides four GRAMMY Awards, Urban has won 13 Country Music Association Awards, 11 Academy of Country Music Awards, four People's Choice Awards and four American Music Awards. He is also a member of the Grand Ole Opry.





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories