The Beatles LOVE By Cirque Du Soleil Takes Final Bow After 18 Years of Performances

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Beatles™ LOVE™, the groundbreaking collaboration between Cirque du Soleil and Apple Corps Ltd., concluded its historic run at The Mirage Hotel & Casino over the weekend. The gravity-defying acrobatics, high-energy choreography and vibrant visuals set to the hits of The Beatles dazzled two sold-out crowds of fans on Saturday, July 6, and an invited audience of VIPs, team members and longtime supporters on Sunday, July 7.

To kick off the honorary Sunday evening, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group CEO Stéphane Lefebvre and the performer who portrays Mr. Piggy took the stage, thanking the audience for their unwavering support over the years and sharing in the bittersweet goodbye to one of the world’s most beloved productions. The spectacular artists left the audience in awe before returning to the 360-degree stage with the show’s incredible crew to take their final bow as they received a standing ovation from the full house, which included Cirque du Soleil co-founder Gilles Ste-Croix, LOVE Music Director Giles Martin, Apple Corps CEO Jeff Jones along with Jonathan Clyde and other Apple Corps representatives, Cirque du Soleil Executive Vice Chairman of the Board Daniel Lamarre, President and CEO Stéphane Lefebvre, Resident Show Division President Mike Newquist, show director Dominic Champagne as well as other creative team members and former LOVE artists.

The only licensed Beatles production in the world, The Beatles LOVE fused together the iconic and extensive catalog of the legendary rock band with the breathtaking artistry of Cirque du Soleil to create the first show of its kind. The Beatles LOVE soundtrack, produced and mixed by The Beatles’ original producer George Martin and his son Giles Martin, is Cirque du Soleil’s first and only GRAMMY®-winning soundtrack and features a mix of over 130 songs on its 26 tracks.

During its 18 historic years at The Mirage, The Beatles LOVE welcomed over 11.8 million guests to the one-of-a-kind theater, including more than 500 musicians and celebrities. The iconic production previously brought Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono Lennon and Olivia Harrison together for its inaugural and milestone performances, and in the past month, Ringo Starr and Olivia Harrison have both returned to bid their farewells and thank the cast and crew for their dedication.

A must-see on The Strip for more than 30 years, Cirque du Soleil boasts the largest portfolio of shows in Las Vegas: “O” at Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Mad Apple at New York-New York Hotel & Casino, KÀ at MGM Grand Las Vegas, Michael Jackson ONE at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Mystère at Treasure Island and Blue Man Group at Luxor.

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. In addition to producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Company brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms, such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, and special events. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to positively impact people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. Since its creation in 1984, more than 378 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs more than 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from 80 different nationalities. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit CDSentertainmentgroup.com.

Comments