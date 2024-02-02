Spotlight: MICHAEL FEINSTEIN'S TONY BENNETT'S TRIBUTE at Smith Center

Michael Feinstein’s Tony Bennett’s tribute - Valentine’s Day, February 14

By: Feb. 02, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 3 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 4 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates

Spotlight: MICHAEL FEINSTEIN'S TONY BENNETT'S TRIBUTE at Smith Center

Prepare to experience a truly magical journey, as Michael Feinstein brings to life Big Band Celebrations and the Tony Bennett legacy. Ladies and gentlemen, get ready for a multi-media musical experience like no other as the incomparable Michael Feinstein takes the stage! Backed by a sensational 17-piece big band, Feinstein pays a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Tony Bennett, bringing his iconic songs to life in a symphony of sound.

The performance includes hits such as Because of You, Rags to Riches, I Left My Heart in San Fransisco, The Best is Yet To Come, I Get a Kick Out of You, Stranger in Paradise, Shadow of Your Smile, How Do You Keep the Music Playing, Cheek to Cheek, It Don't Mean a Thing if it Ain't Got That Swing, 'S Wonderful, Steppin' Out with my Baby, New York State of Mind, For Once in My Life, Over the Rainbow, and Just In Time.

Each note resonates with the timeless spirit that Bennett himself infused into these classics. Feinstein's dynamic interpretations, coupled with the grandeur of the big band, create a night of unforgettable performances that honor the legacy of Tony Bennett in all its glory. Know Before You Go: This show's special effects include; haze.




RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

1
Voctave Will Perform at the UNLV Performing Arts Center in March Photo
Voctave Will Perform at the UNLV Performing Arts Center in March

The UNLV Performing Arts Center (UNLV PAC) is pleased to welcome Voctave, an 11-member a cappella group, to the Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall on Friday, Mar. 8 at 7:30 p.m. The Las Vegas Men’s Chorus, a UNLV Performing Arts Center partner, will be the opening act.

2
Dead & Company to Play The Sphere in Las Vegas Photo
Dead & Company to Play The Sphere in Las Vegas

Dead & Company has set a residency at SPHERE in Las Vegas consisting of eighteen shows over six consecutive weeks from May 16 through June 22.  The Sphere residency will feature never-before-seen visual storytelling from Dead & Company, providing fans with the ultimate connection to the music through these innovative and immersive shows.

3
February First Friday Celebrates Dreams in Downtown Las Vegas Photo
February First Friday Celebrates Dreams in Downtown Las Vegas

Join First Friday in Downtown Las Vegas on February 2nd for a night of dreaming and supporting artists. The featured artist, Athena Q, will showcase her geode and agate resin designs. Don't miss out on this creative event!

4
Cirque du Soleil to Offer Exclusive Deep Dive Into O With VIP Treatment & More Photo
Cirque du Soleil to Offer Exclusive Deep Dive Into O With VIP Treatment & More

Cirque du Soleil invites guests to an exclusive deep dive into 'O' with a special event featuring Q&A and tech demonstrations.

From This Author - BWW Special Offer

Special Offer: BACH IN BALTIMORE at First Evangelical Lutheran ChurchSpecial Offer: BACH IN BALTIMORE at First Evangelical Lutheran Church
Spotlight: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at The Gateway in BellportSpotlight: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at The Gateway in Bellport
Spotlight: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at TexARTSSpotlight: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at TexARTS
Spotlight: INTIMATE APPERAL at North Coast RepSpotlight: INTIMATE APPERAL at North Coast Rep

Videos

Photos/MJ THE MUSICAL Celebrates Two Years on Broadway Video
Photos/MJ THE MUSICAL Celebrates Two Years on Broadway
Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE Video
Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Video
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
Mean Girls in Las Vegas Mean Girls
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (3/12-3/17)
Mud in Las Vegas Mud
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (3/22-3/31)
Beethoven and Misfortune Cookies in Las Vegas Beethoven and Misfortune Cookies
Open-Door Playhouse (2/28-3/28)
Girl From the North Country in Las Vegas Girl From the North Country
Smith Center For Performing Arts (6/04-6/09)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Las Vegas To Kill a Mockingbird
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (6/18-6/23)
Steven Pearl in Las Vegas Steven Pearl
Ray's Comedy World (2/12-2/12)
Peter Pan in Las Vegas Peter Pan
Smith Center For Performing Arts (6/18-6/23)
John Hilder in Las Vegas John Hilder
Ray's Comedy World (2/26-2/26)
The Bergman Project in Las Vegas The Bergman Project
Spirits Supper Club at The Stirling Club (2/24-2/24)PHOTOS
The Golden Fleece in Las Vegas The Golden Fleece
Open-Door Playhouse (1/17-2/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You