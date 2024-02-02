Spotlight: MICHAEL FEINSTEIN'S TONY BENNETT'S TRIBUTE at Smith Center

Prepare to experience a truly magical journey, as Michael Feinstein brings to life Big Band Celebrations and the Tony Bennett legacy. Ladies and gentlemen, get ready for a multi-media musical experience like no other as the incomparable Michael Feinstein takes the stage! Backed by a sensational 17-piece big band, Feinstein pays a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Tony Bennett, bringing his iconic songs to life in a symphony of sound.

The performance includes hits such as Because of You, Rags to Riches, I Left My Heart in San Fransisco, The Best is Yet To Come, I Get a Kick Out of You, Stranger in Paradise, Shadow of Your Smile, How Do You Keep the Music Playing, Cheek to Cheek, It Don't Mean a Thing if it Ain't Got That Swing, 'S Wonderful, Steppin' Out with my Baby, New York State of Mind, For Once in My Life, Over the Rainbow, and Just In Time.

Each note resonates with the timeless spirit that Bennett himself infused into these classics. Feinstein's dynamic interpretations, coupled with the grandeur of the big band, create a night of unforgettable performances that honor the legacy of Tony Bennett in all its glory. Know Before You Go: This show's special effects include; haze.