Spotlight: LAURA BENANTI at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts

The “glamorously witty” (Associated Press) Tony® Award-winner and five-time Tony® Award nominee, Laura Benanti, joins Myron’s at The Smith Center in an intimate concert performance for two nights only!

Laura Benanti is a highly celebrated stage and screen actress and has an impressive television roster including: Hulu’s LIFE & BETH, created by and starring Amy Schumer, the hit series YOUNGER, HBO Max’s GOSSIP GIRL reboot, and the upcoming second season of HBO Max’s THE GILDED AGE. In the theater, Ms. Benanti took Broadway by storm at the age of 18 as Maria in THE SOUND OF MUSIC and has subsequently starred in ten more Broadway shows including INTO THE WOODS, NINE, GYPSY (for which she won a Tony Award), SHE LOVES ME, MY FAIR LADY, and Steve Martin’s METEOR SHOWER.

Joining Laura is pianist-singer, and Grammy winner Billy Stritch. He has been a presence on the New York and national nightclub scene for nearly four decades and began his career in Houston, Texas with the jazz vocal group Montgomery, Plant and Stritch. This dynamic trio performed all over New York and Europe from 1983 until they parted ways in 1990, the same year Billy began his solo performing career. Stritch is also a highly sought-after musical director, perhaps best known for his 25 year position as musical director and pianist for Liza Minnelli. Stritch was named Outstanding Musical Director four times by Broadway World and is delighted to be accompanying Laura Benanti.