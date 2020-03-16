Simply Radiant Spa Implements Affordable Healthcare Assistance In Light Of Coronavirus

Simply Radiant Med Spa has implemented elevated sanitization procedures to provide the safest possible environment for their clients during this time of uncertainty. Owner and Nurse Practitioner, Peggy Pruchnicki, is also extending her healthcare expertise for a small fee ($60 for existing clients and $100 for non-existing clients) to those who are in need of medical assistance for non-life-threatening conditions. The fee includes a consultation and the administering of any prescriptions deemed necessary and is a resource to those who may not be able to afford a visit to the ER.

"I feel that it is important for our community to band together during this time of uncertainty," said Pruchnicki. "I worked in the Emergency Room for over 10 years and I feel it is my duty to step up and provide support. Whether it be early onset signs of an ear, eye, or bladder infection, I plan to provide consultation to those who are sick during a time where funds might be running low."

Furthermore, it's business as usual at Simply Radiant with a new spin on sanitization. Appointments are being scheduled with 30 minute windows in-between sessions so that the staff can effectively sanitize each treatment room. This also allows for a much less crowded waiting room, ensuring for minimal human contact for their clients. The staff is also wiping down touch-points much more frequently by hand including door handles and restrooms. Guests can also find hand sanitizer within each treatment room for convenience.

Simply Radiant is closely following the suggestions made by the Center of Disease Control as well as the local Las Vegas media guidelines so that they can implement any changes as deemed necessary.

Those looking for healthcare assistance during this time, or to book an appointment can simply call 702-274-6559 Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Simply Radiant is also offering a $50 gift card for any service purchased over $150, and a $100 gift card for any service purchased over $300 for industry professionals with a valid ID to show their support to those who may have been temporarily laid off.





