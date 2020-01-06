See Who Will Perform at Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club

Jimmy Kimmel's COMEDY CLUB at The LINQ Promenade is ushering in the new year with newly announced headliners, special events and limited engagements.

Jimmy Kimmel's COMEDY CLUB offers performances on Tuesday and Thursday through Sunday, with additional L8NITE programming at midnight on Saturday. Please see below for the full schedule of upcoming shows.

Special Event Schedule

*Kenan Thompson's ROAD to NYC Competition This comedy competition showcase is presented by Simply C360 and Kenan Thompson of Saturday Night Live. There will be two separate comedy showcases, one show featuring children comedians (18 and under) and one for adult comics (18+) with both being judged by a panel of VIP judges. The stakes are high as the winners of each showcase go on to win a package of prizes including a trip New York City to meet the cast of Saturday Night Live, attend rehearsals and the chance to launch their careers in comedy. Both shows begin at 4:30 p.m. and tickets are now on sale at Ticketmaster.com. Jan. 18 - Children's comedy showcase (all-ages show) Jan. 19 - Adult comedy showcase (18+ show)



Limited Engagement schedule

Vicki Barbolak's Trailer Park Tuesdays (all shows begin at 8 p.m.) Jan. 7

After Dark with Ian Bagg (all shows begin at 10 p.m.) Jan. 16 Feb. 6, 20 March 5, 19 April 2, 16 May 7, 21 June 4, 18

Jill Kimmel Live (all shows begin at 10 p.m.) Jan. 9, 30 Feb. 13, 27 March 12, 26 April 9, 23, 30 May 14, 28 June 11, 25 July 9, 23



Headliner Schedule (*indicates new additions)

Rich Vos Thursday, Jan. 9 - 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 - 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 - 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12 - 8 p.m.

Steve Trevino Thursday, Jan. 16 - 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 - 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 - 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19 - 8 p.m.

Bret Ernst Thursday, Jan. 23 - 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 - 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 - 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26 - 8 p.m.

Dan Cummins Thursday, Jan. 30 - 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31 - 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 - 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2 - 8 p.m.

Dusty Slay Thursday, Feb. 6 - 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 - 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 - 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9 - 8 p.m.

Drew Lynch Thursday, Feb. 13 - 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14 - 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 - 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16 - 8 p.m.

*Orny Adams Thursday, March 26 - 8 p.m. Friday, March 27 - 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, March 28 - 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday, March 29- 8 p.m.

*Jon Reep ft. Keifer Thompson (from COUNTRY MUSIC duo Thompson Square) Thursday, April 2 - 8 p.m. Friday, April 3 - 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Satruday, April 4 - 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday, April 5 - 8 p.m.

*Hal Sparks Thursday, April 23 - 8 p.m. Friday, April 24 - 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, April 25 - 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday, April 26 - 8 p.m.



In addition to the loaded lineup of talent, the venue has unbeatable happy hour specials before shows from 4 - 7 p.m. with $3 beers, $5 shots, well drinks and wine and $7 signature cocktails and high-end casual cuisine options curated by Kimmel himself.





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories