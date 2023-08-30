Rob Schnieder Brings THE NARCISSIST CONFESSIONS to M Resort Spa Casino in November

Get ready for a night of legendary comedy as Rob Schneider takes over the M Pavilion stage at M Resort Spa Casino on Saturday, November 11, 2023, for his worldwide standup comedy tour, Rob Schneider: The Narcissist Confessions. Schneider is a veteran of the award-winning NBC sketch comedy series “Saturday Night Live” and a successful film and television actor. Tickets for Rob Schneider live at M Resort start at $25 plus taxes and fees, and go on sale Friday, September 1, 2023, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased by visiting themresort.com or ticketmaster.com.



Rob Schneider is an accomplished actor, comedian, screenwriter, and director. He started his stand-up career in high school opening for the popular San Francisco band “Head On,” and was a regular guest on local radio. An opening slot on The Dennis Miller Show garnered Schneider an appearance on HBO’s “13th Annual Young Comedians” special, also hosted by Miller. The special led to a coveted position as a writer for SNL in 1988. Schneider swiftly moved from a writer and featured player to a full cast member with a cast that included Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, David Spade and the late Chris Farley.



After leaving SNL in 1994 Schneider went to roles in film and television including a starring role in the NBC sitcom “Men Behaving Badly” and starring roles in the feature films “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo,” “The Animal,” “The Hot Chick,” “Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo” and “The Benchwarmers.” Schneider’s early film roles include “Judge Dredd,” “Demolition Man,” “Beverly Hills Hillbillies” and “Down Periscope.” He also co-starred in numerous comedies that were some of the biggest films in the past 20 years, including “Grownups,” “The Waterboy,” “Little Nicky,” “The Longest Yard,” “50 First Dates,” “I Now Pronounce You Chuck And Larry,” “You Don’t Mess With The Zohan,” and narrated the animated film “8 Crazy Nights.” He also recently appeared in Netflix’s “The Wrong Missy,” “Hubie Halloween” and “Home Team.”



Schneider is currently performing in his stand-up comedy tour and can be seen in “Daddy Daughter Trip,” which he directed, stars in and produced. It stars his daughters, Miranda Scarlett Schneider and Elle King, as well as Jackie Sandler, Monica Huarte, Migel Ángel Muñoz and John Cleese.



Doors for Rob Schneider: The Narcissist Confessions will open at 7 p.m. on November 11, 2023. For more information on M Resort Spa Casino events and promotions and to purchase tickets, please visit Click Here or ticketmaster.com.