Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum to Offer Free Admission Week in Honor of Namesake's Birthday

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The Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum invites Southern Nevadans to escape the summer heat this July with a dynamic cultural calendar centered on legacy, live classical music and mindful wellness.

Highlighted by a week-long celebration honoring the late Rita Deanin Abbey's birthday featuring free community admission and a public reception, July programming includes an immersive chamber music matinee; a meditative outdoor watercolor workshop; and a restorative weekend sound bath. Consistently providing a sanctuary where art and self-care intersect, the museum serves as an inspiring destination for community connection and personal renewal.

Please note: The Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum will be closed on Saturday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day.

JULY EVENTS

Saturday, July 11 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The museum once again welcomes Desert Opus for an extraordinary afternoon of chamber music exploring a pivotal crossroads in Russian musical history titled “From Romance to Revolution.” Performed by a talented string quartet consisting of Arturo Hernandez Gomez, James Anderson, Deborah Kim and David Warner, the program traces the evolution of a musical tradition caught between romantic ideals and a rapidly changing world. Featured selections include:

Dmitri Shostakovich's beloved Waltz No. 2 arranged for a string quartet

Alexander Borodin's deeply expressive String Quartet No. 2

Shostakovich's youthful String Quartet No. 1

Throughout the performance, musicologist Heather Buffington Anderson will provide engaging commentary and historical insight to illuminate the cultural currents and human stories behind these works. Tickets are $30 per person, and reservations are strongly encouraged due to limited seating.

Saturday, July 18 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Step out of the noise and into a space designed for release, restoration, and quiet clarity with Healing Hues: Meditative Watercolors. Led by Marshellina and Stephanie of Healing Hue Studio, this immersive workshop utilizes intentional watercolor mark-making and guided meditation to ease participants into a creative flow state. Specifically designed to combat burnout, anxiety and creative fatigue, the session offers a supportive environment to play and create without the pressure of an outcome. No prior artistic experience is required, and all materials are included with the ticket. Tickets are $40 for ages 16 and up.

Sunday, July 19 from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

The museum welcomes back practitioner Terry Mahoney for July's restorative sound bath, “Awaken to Silence.” In a world filled with constant distraction, this experience invites participants to slow down and explore the creative and restorative potential of inner stillness. Guided by soothing vibrations and resonant tones, guests will enter a space of deep listening, reflection and nervous system renewal—echoing the themes of Rita Deanin Abbey's own artwork, which encourages viewers to pause and observe the world more deeply. Attendees should bring a yoga mat, blanket and cushions for comfort. Tickets are $30 for ages 16 and up.

Sunday, July 19 through Sunday, July 26

To celebrate the life, legacy and artistic vision of its namesake, the museum is hosting a special Rita Deanin Abbey Birthday Week featuring free museum admission for the entire community.

To kick off the week of appreciation, a public celebratory reception with soft beverages will be held on Sunday, July 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. The museum extends a special welcome to neighbors, friends and members of the Northwest Rural Preservation Association to explore the extraordinary, permanent body of work Rita created. As an added thank you, any guest who follows the museum on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok, or leaves a Google review during the birthday week, will receive a complimentary commemorative poster from the Museum Store (while supplies last). Admission is free, but tickets should be reserved online.

Tickets to all events are available here.

Visit www.ritadeaninabbeymuseum.org for more information about the Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum or to plan a visit.

ABOUT THE RITA DEANIN ABBEY ART MUSEUM

Visitors are invited into the extraordinary world of visionary artist Rita Deanin Abbey, whose boundless imagination, artistic mastery, and generous spirit were deeply inspired by the beauty and mystery of the Desert Southwest. Situated on a serene 10-acre campus, the 10,500-square-foot Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum presents an immersive journey through the astonishing breadth of Abbey's artistic legacy—from abstract expressionist paintings and monumental stained-glass works to sculpture, landscapes, figure studies, murals, enamels, and more.

Designed to preserve and advance Abbey's artistic vision, the museum oﬀers visitors a rare opportunity to experience a career-spanning collection within an environment intimately connected to the artist's life and creative process. In 2024, Rita Deanin Abbey was posthumously inducted into the University of Nevada, Las Vegas College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame in recognition of her extraordinary artistic career and lasting cultural impact.

The museum has also garnered significant regional recognition, most recently earning Bronze for Best Art Gallery and Silver for Best Museum in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's 2025 Best of Las Vegas Awards, as well as Best Oﬀ the Beaten Path Gallery in Las Vegas Weekly's 2025 Best of Vegas. Previous honors include a 2024 Silver Best Art Gallery distinction from the Las Vegas Review-Journal and recognition as Best Suburban Art Space by Desert Companion in 2023.

The museum, located at 5850 N. Park Street in northwest Las Vegas, is open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are available by appointment only and may be purchased online. For more information, please the museum on Instagram or Facebook or visit www.ritadeaninabbeymuseum.org.

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