FROM ROMANCE TO REVOLUTION Concert to Take Place at Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum

🎭 NEW! Las Vegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Las Vegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum will welcome “From Romance to Revolution,” a concert presented by string ensemble, Desert Opus on Saturday, July 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. Returning to the Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum, Desert Opus will bring an afternoon of chamber music exploring a pivotal moment in Russian musical history. “From Romance to Revolution” traces the artistic journey from the lush lyricism of Alexander Borodin to the emerging modern voice of Dmitri Shostakovich, capturing a fascinating moment when Russian music stood at a crossroads between tradition and transformation.

The program features Shostakovich's beloved Waltz No. 2 arranged for a string quartet, Borodin's deeply expressive String Quartet No. 2, and Shostakovich's youthful String Quartet No. 1. Together, these works reveal the evolution of a musical tradition shaped by both romantic ideals and a rapidly changing world. Throughout the concert, musicologist Heather Buffington Anderson will provide engaging commentary and historical insight, illuminating the cultural currents, artistic innovations, and human stories behind these extraordinary works.

“Desert Opus offers world-class musicians, and we are pleased to welcome them back to the Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum during this exceptional concert,” said. Laura Sanders, Executive Director of the Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum. “Our museum is a space that celebrates art in all forms, and it's a delight to enhance this celebration with 'From Romance to Revolution,' as it beautifully captures the essence of Russian artistic and musical history.”

The concert includes an ensemble of distinguished local musicians, such as Arturo Hernández Gómez, James Anderson, Deborah Kim, and David Warner.

Need more Las Vegas Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...