Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum to Launch Summer Programming with Music, Yoga, and New Exhibition

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The Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum transitions into the summer season this June with a creative calendar that weaves live music, mindful movement, and rare artistic history together.

June highlights include a Father's Day and Summer Solstice-themed sound bath; a complimentary evening of music, elegance and French artistry; a restorative yoga session paired with live violin performance and the poetry of Rita Deanin Abbey; and the premiere of an exclusive, newly donated photographic exhibition capturing the museum's namesake inside her historic studio.

EVENTS

Saturday, June 6

The Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum is excited to welcome the community for its free First Saturday, June 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museum welcomes families of all ages to experience a day of creativity, exploration, and fun. Free tickets must be reserved.

Tuesday, June 9 at 7 p.m.

The Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum will transform into an enchanting, French-inspired dream as Desert Roots Rising Stars Festival presents “Parisian Excursion.” Set within the serene and inspiring surroundings of the Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum, the concert invites guests on a musical journey from the elegance of Jean-Philippe Rameau to the impressionism of Maurice Ravel, with touches of opera and Charles Aznavour chansons. The Parisian-themed concert will feature selections including La Bohème, Ave Maria, and La Vie en Rose.

While admission to attend “Parisian Excursion” is complimentary, seating is limited, and tickets must be reserved in advance by visiting desertrootsrisingstars.org.

Sunday, June 14, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

The museum welcomes back Terry Mahoney for June's Sound Bath: Honoring the Balance — Summer Solstice. Welcome the changing seasons with an immersive sound bath, inspired by the longest day of the year and peak masculine (yang) energy. Grounded in the intention of Honoring the Natural Balance in All Things, this experience reflects on the interplay between light and dark, action and stillness, and expansion and rest. In recognition of Father's Day, the program also honors fathers, father figures, and the qualities of the Divine Masculine—strength, movement, protection, and growth—guided by the sun's life-giving force. Guests should bring a yoga mat, blanket, water bottle and any additional supports needed for comfort. Tickets are $30 for ages 16 and up.

Saturday, June 20, from 1 to 2 p.m.

Led by Arturo Hernandez Gomez (of Fiddle & Fern and Desert Opus) and Nicola Lee Kilyushik, Yin Violin is a unique, new music and movement collaboration that begins with gentle breathwork before unfolding into a slow, meditative yin yoga practice with long, supported holds. As you move through each posture, live violin is intuitively woven throughout, adding resonance and depth. Rita Deanin Abbey's poetry from Seeds Yet Ever Secret will gently guide the class, deepening the connection between sound, movement, and reflection. The session concludes with a fully supported savasana and live sound immersion. Copies of Seeds Yet Ever Secret are available for purchase in the museum store. Guests should bring a yoga mat, blanket, water bottle and any props needed for comfort. Tickets are $30 for ages 16 and up.

Saturday, June 27, from 12 to 1:30 p.m.

Experience 90 minutes of mindful movement and deep relaxation in Moving Meditation: Tai Chi, Qi Gong and Yoga Nidra Foundations. This immersive session integrates the healing foundations of Qi Gong to circulate vital energy, Tai Chi to promote focus through graceful sequences and Yoga Nidra to bring the body into deep, restorative rest. In keeping with our mission, this program celebrates creativity, well-being and the meaningful connections that art makes possible. Guests should bring a yoga mat, blanket, water bottle and any other blocks or supports they may need. Please note, no food or beverages apart from water are allowed in the museum galleries. Tickets are $30 for ages 16 and up.

Saturday, June 27, from 2 to 4 p.m.

The Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum is pleased to present a special new exhibition of photographs by Gary Adams, opening with a public reception. Developed through a close friendship with Rita Deanin Abbey during her tenure at UNLV (1965–1987), Adams' work reflects a shared artistic devotion to the landscapes of the American Southwest. Captured over two days in 1987, the exhibition features large-format contact portraits and expressive 35mm images, offering an intimate portrayal of Abbey within her home and studio. During the June 27 reception, photographer Mark Andrews will share reflections on Adams' artistic process, techniques, and enduring influence on the photography of the American Southwest. This exhibition is made possible through the generous donation of Gary Adams' photography to the museum by his wife, Melissa Kelly Adams. Admission to the opening reception is free.

Tickets to all events are available here.

ABOUT THE RITA DEANIN ABBEY ART MUSEUM

Visitors are invited into the extraordinary world of visionary artist Rita Deanin Abbey, whose boundless imagination, artistic mastery, and generous spirit were deeply inspired by the beauty and mystery of the Desert Southwest. Situated on a serene 10-acre campus, the 10,500-square-foot Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum presents an immersive journey through the astonishing breadth of Abbey's artistic legacy—from abstract expressionist paintings and monumental stained-glass works to sculpture, landscapes, figure studies, murals, enamels, and more.

Designed to preserve and advance Abbey's artistic vision, the museum offers visitors a rare opportunity to experience a career-spanning collection within an environment intimately connected to the artist's life and creative process. In 2024, Rita Deanin Abbey was posthumously inducted into the University of Nevada, Las Vegas College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame in recognition of her extraordinary artistic career and lasting cultural impact.

The museum has also garnered significant regional recognition, most recently earning Bronze for Best Art Gallery and Silver for Best Museum in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's 2025 Best of Las Vegas Awards, as well as Best Off the Beaten Path Gallery in Las Vegas Weekly's 2025 Best of Vegas. Previous honors include a 2024 Silver Best Art Gallery distinction from the Las Vegas Review-Journal and recognition as Best Suburban Art Space by Desert Companion in 2023.

The museum, located at 5850 N. Park Street in northwest Las Vegas, is open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are available by appointment only and may be purchased online. For more information, please follow the museum on Instagram or Facebook or visit www.ritadeaninabbeymuseum.org.

More on Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum Recent Articles Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum to Launch Summer Programming with Music, Yoga, and New Exhibition 5/28/2026

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