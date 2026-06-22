Feature: THE LAS VEGAS MEN'S CHORUS CLOSES SEASON 33 WITH FUN IN THE SUN JUNE 27-28

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The Las Vegas Men's Chorus is ready to bring the beach to the desert as it closes its 33rd season with Fun in the Sun, a high-energy musical celebration at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas' Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall on June 27-28.

Promising "high tides and good vibes," the season finale transforms the concert hall into the ultimate summer getaway, complete with favorite hits from The Beach Boys, Pharrell Williams, Lady Gaga, and more. Featuring more than 100 singers, dazzling dancers, and sunshine-inspired fun, Fun in the Sunpromises an energetic, joyful atmosphere that invites audiences to leave worries behind and enjoy an unforgettable weekend of music and celebration.

"We wanted to pay honor to several portions of what brings greatness to the summer," explained Artistic Director Ryan Duff. "There are some segments about being on a boat, so we perform 'Rock the Boat,' 'Bridge Over Troubled Water,' and other songs. We perform a series of songs at the beach, including 'Under the Boardwalk' and songs that bring joy, like 'Happy' and 'Dancing in the Street.' We showcase different elements of what makes summer so much fun."

As for selecting the themes, "We try to bring a variety of music and different shows to our audiences and membership. Last March, we paid homage to female artists. This year, we performed the Best of the Boys. We have honored Broadway, a concert dedicated to world music, highlighting our diverse community, and featuring different music styles."

Artistic Director Ryan Duff

The choir's 30th anniversary was Duff's 10th anniversary. The Las Vegas Men's Chorus commemorated the Ryan L. Duff music library. "Every concert, I am commissioned for a work for the group and write a piece for the group to perform as the world premiere. I'm super excited that this year I was able to do a one for the holiday show, and I did one for the Best of the Boys in March, and another one of my newest arrangements will be featured at this concert."

Las Vegas Men's Chorus presents quality choral singing with Las Vegas-level production values, featuring a line of dancers and a full band. This choir concert features 100 voices on stage, bringing a full party rock concert element to the show.

The Las Vegas Men's Chorus, founded in 1993 by men passionate about singing, aims to foster community, celebrate diversity, and promote inclusion through performances that inspire connection and joy, making the audience feel part of a meaningful movement.

LVMC reaches thousands of audience members annually through its Mainstage Concerts and Community Concert Series. The organization has become known not only for its musical excellence but also for creating welcoming spaces where audiences and performers alike can experience the power of belonging.

The Las Vegas Men’s Chorus will perform Fun in the Sun at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas’ Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall at 7 p.m. on June 27 and 2 p.m. June 28. Tickets are available at the UNLV Performing Arts Center Box Office from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Online fees can be avoided by purchasing tickets in person at the Box Office. Special pricing on individual tickets is available for senior citizens, military personnel, children, and students. Free parking is available at the UNLV Cottage Grove Parking Garage directly adjacent to Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall located at 1071 Cottage Grove Ave.

For more information about The Las Vegas Men’s Chorus, visit www.lvmenschorus.org. Follow on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.