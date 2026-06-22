Feature: ROCKY'S HORROR BRINGS AN ICONIC EXPERIENCE To Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel

For over 50 years, The Rocky Horror Picture Showhas inspired audiences to embrace individuality and celebrate the unconventional. For over 20 years, the Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel has offered couples the chance to say “I do” in a wedding experience inspired by this iconic cult classic, offering a playful tribute that sets it apart from traditional ceremonies. Now, the chapel has taken that a step further by adding the famous lips from the movie as a focal point of its newly remodeled chapel.

The announcement comes as interest in the iconic franchise continues to grow. Sphere Entertainment Co. recently revealed plans to bring The Rocky Horror Picture Show to Sphere in 2027, introducing the beloved story to a new generation through immersive technology. Meanwhile, Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel is channeling the film's unmistakable energy today with Rocky's Horror. This Rocky Horror Picture Show-themed wedding package transforms the wedding ceremony into a playful tribute to the legendary midnight movie experience.

From the moment guests enter the chapel, they are immersed in a world of outrageous fun and theatricality that has made The Rocky Horror Picture Show a cultural touchstone since 1975. Neon lips, interactive characters, and atmospheric smoke effects create a dramatic backdrop, transforming the wedding into a lively tribute to the midnight movie experience.

The reimagined Main Chapel combines classic Las Vegas spectacle with gothic-inspired design elements, featuring a dazzling sequined backdrop, enhanced lighting effects, and immersive photo opportunities throughout the venue. The updates extend into the bridal suite and public spaces, creating a cohesive experience for couples seeking a wedding that is anything but ordinary.

“When it came time to create a new backdrop, there was only one choice and that was the famous lips inspired by our longest-running Rocky's Horror wedding experience. They’re bold, a little cheeky and instantly recognizable, just like the couples we love to celebrate. Seeing The Rocky Horror Picture Show enjoying a revival on stages in New York and now here in Las Vegas makes this moment even more exciting. At Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel, we’ve always believed love should break the mold, and this backdrop is our kiss to the cult classic that’s been doing exactly that for decades," said Founder of Wed Famously Chapels Melody Willis-Williams.

Photo courtesy of Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel

Ron Decar portrays Dr. Frank-N-Furter during the wedding along with live characters portraying Riff Raff, Magenta, Brad Majors, Janet Weiss and Rocky.

“Sometimes, our brides and grooms come in characters. So could be two Frank-N-Furters, two Brads, or two Janets,” said Ron. “I open with ‘Sweet Transvestite.’ Janet sings ‘There's a Light at the End of the Tunnel,' and then we all sing ‘Time Warp’ with the audience. For the most part, almost all the brides and grooms and their friends know the words. It's so much fun to get everybody up dancing, whether they're doing it correctly or not.”

Ron loves performing as Dr. Frank-N-Furter because the character can almost get away with anything, as he did in the movie.

“I'm still wearing the same corset and fishnets that I had from 20-some years ago. The fishnets have more holes in them, but I think that's a little bit of the character. The corset still fits, although I have to lie down flat now to button it up,” laughed Ron. “Back in the day, it was such a unique film that it just pulled all the unique people together who wanted to express something different. When it came out, I was just in high school. I remember going and seeing it for the first time in the theater.”

Ron and his partner, Jamie Richards, operated the chapel from its inception in 1999 and then purchased it from Bob Stupak, a long-time Las Vegas icon known for building The Strat (formerly Vegas World and The Stratosphere). Late in 2020, they would sell Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel to Wed Famously, which owns other chapels on the Las Vegas Strip. Ron would be asked to return as a minister and performer.

“What a great time for us to be a part of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. This is a movie that did not do well at its opening, but it finally gained momentum over the years, with all kinds of new people being drawn into the experience of Rocky's Horror. It's a perfect time for people to come and either renew their vows or get married.”

The Rocky Horror Picture Show was based on a 1973 stage production and celebrated its 50th anniversary with a Broadway production that was nominated for nine Tony Awards.

Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel remains at the forefront of experiential ceremonies, offering more than 150 unique wedding packages, complete with set changes, ranging from Elvis-inspired celebrations to gothic, sci-fi, and superhero adventures. Viva continues to offer the all-in-one wedding experience that has made it a Las Vegas favorite for more than two decades. Most wedding packages include round-trip limousine transportation, fresh floral arrangements, ceremony photography and video, livestreaming services, professional wedding planners and dedicated day-of wedding coordinators, creating a simple and stress-free planning experience for couples from around the world.

For more information, visit VivaLasVegasWeddings.com or connect socially @vivalasvegasweddings. For more information on Wed Famously and its family of chapels, call 702-WEDDING (933-3464) or visit VegasWeddings.com.